Campaign Sprintathon returns in 2020 with world-record attempt

Inaugural event raised £100,000 for Stand Up To Cancer last summer.

Sprintathon: Campaign is calling for agencies and media owners to take part
The Campaign Sprintathon is back for a second year and this time with the aim of breaking a world record in aid of Stand Up to Cancer.

After raising £100,000 last summer, the event this year will attempt to be the fastest marathon distance relay in a flexible costume in the Guinness World Records. 

Campaign is calling on agencies, media owners and industry bodies to submit teams of four to run a combined 400m lap on 30 July at the London Marathon Community Stadium. The full list of participants will cover the distance of a marathon. 

Bartle Bogle Hegarty London is the first agency to sign up. To take part, visit www.standuptocancer.org.uk/campaign-sprintathon

The Sprintathon is being spearheaded by Direct Line Group marketing director Mark Evans, with support from Campaign and Cancer Research UK.

Evans said: "In 2019, the marketing agencies of London came together to beat cancer faster in the inaugural Campaign Sprintathon at the Olympic Park community track, raising a whopping £100K for Stand Up To Cancer.

"This year, the Sprintathon is back and it’s bigger and better. Once more, all agencies are invited to enter a lap team of two women and two men to be crowned the fastest in adland.

"But this year we are aiming to smash the fundraising total from last year and set a new world record for the fastest-ever relay marathon time in fancy dress. Who dared whisper that the marketing services of London are not the best and fastest in the world?"

Neil Foster, vice-president of Guinness World Records Consultancy, said: "We’re proud to be supporting Campaign’s Sprintathon in 2020 and hope that the Guinness World Records attempt will help spur people on to become officially amazing."

