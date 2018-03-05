Emily Tan
Campaign Tech Awards 2018: iProspect and R/GA dominate shortlist

The shortlist is out and the two most nominated agencies are R/GA London and iProspect, putting them both in the running for CampaignTech Awards Agency of the Year.

R/GA's work for Google 'Searching for Syria' has been nominated three times
Iprospect earned six nominations across best of data/insight, breakthrough technology as a product or service, most effective use of AI for a campaign and two individual nominations under "one to watch" and "tech pioneer of the year".

R/GA, meanwhile, has five nominations with its work for Google "Searching for Syria" alone earning three nominations under best audience engagement, best use of data/insight, and tech for good. R/GA's further two nominations were both under best use of experimental tech. 

In total, 60 companies made the final shortlist and represent a "good mix of people, technology and innovation," awards judge, Jacqueline Boakye, senior director, Pubmatic, commented.

The Campaign Tech Awards are designed to honour successful innovators, celebrate their amazing work, and thereby stimulate even more ingenious thinking right across the marketing, advertising and media industry. It is open to agencies, developers, technologists, production houses, and ad tech vendors.

The entries were evaluated by a panel of judges chaired by Graham Bednash, Google UK's consumer marketing director. 

This year the list of judges included Fern Miller, chief strategy officer, international, Digitas; Anna Rafferty. director of digital marketing, BBC Worldwide; Dino Burbidge, director of innovation and technology, WCRS, Helen Miall, head of marketing, O2 digital commerce & Weve, Jerry Daykin, head of digital media partnerships, Diageo; and Justin Cross, head of blink innovation, MediaCom. 

Winning entries will be the ones with ideas that are fresh and surprising, yet relevant, Bednash observed. "With so much new tech around it’s easy to put new tech onto a brand for the sake of it. I’m looking for ideas that are relevant to the brand and are surprising in that space."

This year, the winners will be announced on 13 June at The Brewery in London.

The inaugural Campaign Tech Awards, held last year, honoured AKQA's work for Barclaycard, Cheil Worldwide's work for Samsung and MEC UK's Sea Container installation for Thames 21.

For more details and for the full shortlist go here

