Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Audience Engagement

WINNER

Mars "#Bountygate"

MediaCom

The chocolate titan doubled down on 2018’s #Bountygate ‘outrage’ in which it put a Bounty behind the first door of its Celebrations promotional advent calendar at Christmas.

Armed with insights from the previous year’s tongue-in-cheek furore, a social media response team comprised of staff from MediaCom and Mars, responded to #BountyGate tweets in real-time, as well as over-the hashtags like #ChristmasIsCancelled. The team responded to Tweets in real time and fanned the flames further with custom-designed Bounty cartoons and paid social to amplify the most engaging posts.

The campaign featured a media-first, too: an eight-in-one Snapchat lens that turned users into their favourite Celebrations chocolate. MediaCom also bought video ads across Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest, and targeted themes of gift inspiration and Christmas decorations.

The campaign gained over 100 million media impressions with roughly one-quarter of the brand’s typical TV budget and helped Mars sell over 90,000 more Celebration tubs than the previous year.

FINALISTS

Change Inc "Quit cigarettes" by Goodstuff Communications & Craft

News UK "Project James - your digital butler" by News UK and Merkle