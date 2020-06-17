Staff
Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Innovative App

This award recognises apps built for mobile devices that have brought a campaign to life for a customer, answers a customer need, furthers the brand, or becomes a product in its own right. The app must demonstrate creativity, ingenuity, great design. If it is for a campaign, the app should be in line with the brand's overarching marketing idea and objectives.

WINNER
SailGP "The SailGP App"
Apadmi

SailGP, a new sporting competition co-founded by Oracle supremo Larry Ellison, sought to reach a diverse global audience by designing an amazing first- or second-screen experience that matched the innovation on display in the water (each boat generates masses of data since they are packed with 1,200 data points).

The app took multiple live broadcast streams with numerous data sources from the boats and the event and was designed to deliver all the race action in a simple but compelling way.
Viewers could watch live race video on the app, within seconds of the action happening on the other side of the world – and in perfect sync with the data that was coming off the boats.

Apadmi’s creation managed to achieve a broadcast lag of under five seconds - compared to normal 30-40 second broadcast latency – which was a world-first.

 

FINALISTS

"JFK Moonshot" by UNIT9
"Longleat app" by Intelligent Mobile

