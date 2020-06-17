Staff
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Creative Personalisation

This award is for campaigns driven by targeting and personalisation via mobile or online. Brilliant creative is paired with insightful use of data and media to deliver a highly tailored message to the customer resulting in great engagement and conversions.

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Creative Personalisation

WINNER
Google "Project Pegasus: giving context to Google Nest"
Essence

Personalisation in online media is fraught with privacy risks, but how do you create personalised ads that don’t rely on users’ data? Project Pegasus, first piloted in the UK with The Guardian, is a breakthrough in solving this puzzle as it found a new way to target specific pages with contextual ads using Google Marketing Platform.

It works by reading publisher data in a new, more comprehensive way alongside a tool (using Google Cloud) that automates the production of creative tailored to individual articles on publisher’s site. Then there is Essence’s Vision Machine Learning model that uses Google Cloud’s Natural Language API to read article context using text and images.

An inaugural campaign for Google Nest smart speakers served 300,000 dynamic impressions that were adapted to the web page’s content and yielded strong results: 5.2% increase in purchase consideration and a 5.1% lift in category understanding.

FINALISTS

Compare The Market "Meerkat Meals" by A Million Ads

Diageo "What’s Your Whisky Selector" by Unit9

Twitter "Magpie: a 100% AI-driven multi-channel marketing campaign" by Merkle

Bloom & Wild "Thoughtful marketing movement set in motion, thanks to Bloom & Wild" by Braze

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

And the winners are…

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Audience Engagement

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Audience Engagement

Campaign Tech 2020: Best Use of Artificial Intelligence

Campaign Tech 2020: Best Use of Artificial Intelligence

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Data/Insight

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Data/Insight

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Experiential Tech

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Experiential Tech

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in Connected Home

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in Connected Home

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in CRM

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in CRM

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in Out-of-Home

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in Out-of-Home

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Integrated Campaign of the Year

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Integrated Campaign of the Year

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Location-based or Proximity Marketing Campaign of the Year

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Location-based or Proximity Marketing Campaign of the Year

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Creative Personalisation

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Creative Personalisation

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Innovative App

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Innovative App

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Retail

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Retail

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Entertainment

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Entertainment

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Charity

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Charity

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Consumer Goods

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Consumer Goods

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Experimental Tech

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Experimental Tech

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Services

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Services

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Tech for Good

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Tech for Good

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Most Effective Use of Programmatic Media

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Most Effective Use of Programmatic Media

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Tech Pioneer of the Year

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Tech Pioneer of the Year

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Agency of the Year

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Agency of the Year