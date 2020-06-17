Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Experiential Tech

WINNER

Puma "Puma skill cube, 5th Avenue New York"

Green Room Design

In order to reach young consumers jaded by a media environment tainted with fake news and misinformation, Puma identified a "Gen Hustle" consumer that demanded sincerity and authenticity.

So Puma’s box of tricks in New York sought to use tech to create real-world conditions for a fantasy experience in-store, such as their own competition or training session with their sporting idol, allowing the brand to make better use of the brand’s star ambassadors, such as F1 champ Lewis Hamilton and footballer Romelu Lukaku.

The 270-degree floor-to-ceiling cove of LCD screens, married with motion sensors, dynamic lighting and panoramic surround sound, invited people to train with Lukaku on the pitch, or get fit in the gym with Hamilton.

Designers also took care to cover the floor with a high-quality, multi-sport, synthetic turf, to simulate authentic trial conditions and show people how Puma trainers, for example, perform in near-real-life conditions.

