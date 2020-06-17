Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in Connected Home

WINNER

"All I want for Christmas is... to reach cord-cutters on Connected TV"

Omnicom Media Group / Hearts and Science / The Trade Desk

Many brands crave the ability to reach young audiences, but how do you boost brand awareness on an effective medium like TV when young people are shying away from traditional broadcast (so-called ‘cord-cutters’)? Hearts & Science and The Trade Desk targeted the busy Christmas period when youngsters would be more likely to watch the box while staying with friends and family during the holidays.

The Trade Desk’s technology and its Planner tool, which uses artificial intelligence to generate, analyse, and launch data-driven, programmatic media plans, enabled the companies to identify audiences fitting the ‘Light TV viewers’ demographic and target them across connected, using frequently indexed locations across the UK.

This meant they could develop a detailed, data-driven plan before actually spending a penny of a client’s budget.

The campaign did much better than conventional VOD benchmarks, with 100% completion rates across household CTV targeted lines, 40% of CTV impressions served to relevant audiences in target households; and cost per milles came in around 20% lower than anticipated.