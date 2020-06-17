Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in CRM

WINNER

Jaguar Land Rover "The Evoque button"

Edit & Spark 44

This elegant fusion of old-fashioned direct mail with cutting edge technology provided an innovative solution for how to reach prospective Range Rover Evoque customers in a world saturated with digital marketing.

In-house agency Spark44 and CRM specialists Edit made booking a test drive as easy as pushing a button - literally. People were sent personalised mailouts which used radio transmitter technology that enabled them to book by pressing an engine stop-start button. This triggered instant email and SMS notifications, as well as a phone chat with a retailer, in order to wipe away friction from the process.

The campaign was also highly-targeted and used a bespoke machine-learning algorithm that used customer, vehicle, finance and sales funnel data to predict how ready they were to buy.

Nearly half (44%) of recipients ‘started their engines’, which led to more than 2,000 test-drive requests, with 10% buying a new car. The ROI has been massive, too: 48:1.

Fun, efficient, and GDPR compliant.

