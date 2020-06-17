Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in CRM

Tech has enabled brands to talk directly to their customers in more innovative and personalised ways. Companies that are most effectively or innovating in customer relationship management should enter this award.

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in CRM

WINNER
Jaguar Land Rover "The Evoque button"
Edit & Spark 44

This elegant fusion of old-fashioned direct mail with cutting edge technology provided an innovative solution for how to reach prospective Range Rover Evoque customers in a world saturated with digital marketing.

In-house agency Spark44 and CRM specialists Edit made booking a test drive as easy as pushing a button - literally. People were sent personalised mailouts which used radio transmitter technology that enabled them to book by pressing an engine stop-start button. This triggered instant email and SMS notifications, as well as a phone chat with a retailer, in order to wipe away friction from the process.

The campaign was also highly-targeted and used a bespoke machine-learning algorithm that used customer, vehicle, finance and sales funnel data to predict how ready they were to buy.

Nearly half (44%) of recipients ‘started their engines’, which led to more than 2,000 test-drive requests, with 10% buying a new car. The ROI has been massive, too: 48:1.

Fun, efficient, and GDPR compliant.

FINALISTS

Goodstuff Communications "The Rapport Report" by Goodstuff Communications

The Times "Project James - your digital butler" by News UK & Merkle

EE "Connecting EE with their customers" by Essence

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

And the winners are…

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Audience Engagement

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Audience Engagement

Campaign Tech 2020: Best Use of Artificial Intelligence

Campaign Tech 2020: Best Use of Artificial Intelligence

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Data/Insight

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Data/Insight

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Experiential Tech

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Experiential Tech

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in Connected Home

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in Connected Home

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in CRM

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in CRM

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in Out-of-Home

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in Out-of-Home

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Integrated Campaign of the Year

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Integrated Campaign of the Year

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Location-based or Proximity Marketing Campaign of the Year

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Location-based or Proximity Marketing Campaign of the Year