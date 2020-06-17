Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in Out-of-Home

WINNER

Specsavers "Dynamic performance growth for Specsavers"

Manning Gottlieb OMD

Manning Gottlieb OMD brought data and creativity together to drive performance through digital OOH for this innovative Specsavers campaign which unlocked the brand’s first-party data to push eye tests.

In order to tell consumers when the Specsavers store that they were near had same-day or next-day availability of eye tests, the media agency had to work with the client far beyond its marketing department and integrate new technology that enabled the brand to know the availability of 800 stores through a single API connected. They managed to create a data scraping system in which this availability was known to the last 10 minutes, which enabled MG OMD to then feed into creative templates for the DOOH system via a dynamic content matrix.

The campaign saw a 68% increase in eye test volume growth for Specsavers (equivalent to an extra 1,000 eye tests per Specsavers store in a year) without any increase in media spend.

HIGHLY COMMENDED

Scottish Widows "Your future self"

MediaCom

MediaCom’s media-first used ageing technology to show people their future, elderly selves, in order to get them thinking about retirement from an earlier age.

Working with fellow Scottish Widows agencies Adam&Eve/DDB and Stink, MediaCom devised this campaign in eight UK cities which integrates bespoke ageing software into six-sheet-sized panels, which captured passersby’s faces and showed them what they will most probably look like at retirement age. The ads encouraged people to visit the brand’s mobile advice centres as part of its annual tour in September for Pension Awareness Day.

The ad delivered 3,600 interactions and 11,000 people visited the tour trucks.

FINALISTS

BT "Piccadilly Lights" by Publicis.Poke

IBM Watson "AI Wimbledon campaign" by DOOH.com, Kinetic Worldwide, Mindshare & Ogilvy

Sky "Deep ocean live" by Rapport