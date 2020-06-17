Staff
Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Charity

This award recognises game-changing innovations created as part of a brand campaign or branding initiative in the charity sector. Entrants must be able to demonstrate that the work made a difference to the bottom line. The winning entry must also be able to demonstrate how the tech was used effectively to further brand goals or solve brand problems.

WINNER
Malaria Must Die "The voice petition"
R/GA

The petition introduced, for the first time, the ability for people to show their support for a cause with a simple voice command, namely: "malaria must die". People from 79 countries lent their voices to sign the petition, which helped secure a record sum in global funding of $14bn.

A video of the real voices of signatories was turned into a video in order to lobby world leaders at a summit in Lyon. The politicians were geotargeted with a videoof thousands of voices saying "malaria must die" the very day they were deciding what to pledge. Almost two-thirds (64%) watched the video to the end.

To launch the petition R/GA used "deepfake" tech from start-up Synthesia to make David Beckham appear to be speaking nine languages, by using the voices of real malaria survivors. Not only did this campaign help to combat malaria, the world’s deadliest ever disease, it also sought to reframe the way people think about "deepfake" tech, which is commonly associated with misinformation.

