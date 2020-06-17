Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Consumer Goods

This award recognises game-changing innovations created as part of a brand campaign or branding initiative in the consumer goods sector. Entrants must be able to demonstrate that the work made a difference to the bottom line. The winning entry must also be able to demonstrate how the tech was used effectively to further brand goals or solve brand problems.

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Consumer Goods

WINNER
Vodafone "Find Unlimited"
Verizon Media & Wavemaker

iPhone launches are a big deal for Vodafone because over a third (34%) of all mobile service searches happen when the tech giant launches a new version of its wildly popular device.

So Vodafone and Verizon Media unleashed a fun and slick way of reaching its core market of 25- to 54-year-old city dwellers – an AR scavenger hunt in London. It used geolocation tech in a similar fashion to map-based game Pokémon Go but offers a much more tangible prize for a player’s efforts: the iPhone 11.

Verizon Media’s AR tech enabled people to discover drop-zones on a map, then head to the real-world location to pick virtual prizes. The platform also used blockchain-powered VAtoms, which are virtual tokens created by startup BlockV, to enable gameplay.

The five-day campaign generated 32 million media impressions, with 23,000 registered users collecting 14,000 prizes. Vodafone said its spontaneous brand awareness increased by 14% and users spent 145 days worth of brand engagement (measured as dwell time) during that week.

