Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Consumer Goods

WINNER

Vodafone "Find Unlimited"

Verizon Media & Wavemaker

iPhone launches are a big deal for Vodafone because over a third (34%) of all mobile service searches happen when the tech giant launches a new version of its wildly popular device.

So Vodafone and Verizon Media unleashed a fun and slick way of reaching its core market of 25- to 54-year-old city dwellers – an AR scavenger hunt in London. It used geolocation tech in a similar fashion to map-based game Pokémon Go but offers a much more tangible prize for a player’s efforts: the iPhone 11.

Verizon Media’s AR tech enabled people to discover drop-zones on a map, then head to the real-world location to pick virtual prizes. The platform also used blockchain-powered VAtoms, which are virtual tokens created by startup BlockV, to enable gameplay.

The five-day campaign generated 32 million media impressions, with 23,000 registered users collecting 14,000 prizes. Vodafone said its spontaneous brand awareness increased by 14% and users spent 145 days worth of brand engagement (measured as dwell time) during that week.