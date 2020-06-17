Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Entertainment

WINNER

The Division 2 (Ubisoft) "Echo"

Makemepulse

Makempulse sought to immerse players in this video game’s post-apocalyptic world with a Messenger chatbot that used geolocalisation and augmented reality tech using Facebook Camera. ‘Echo’ linked 50 AR Stories to real-world locations, such as restaurants or banks, to enable people to witness what could have happened if the events in The Division 2 had come true.

By using a ‘webview’ which loaded a map, players were able to navigate to nearby locations and play AR Stories in their neighbourhood. Users would realise this was more than a marketing communication, it was part of the game: by discovering Echos, they could unlock rewards and use them in The Division 2.

Thanks to Google Places data, Echos were visible in hundreds of millions of places and available in 160 countries. In less than two weeks, more than 300,000 users played 1.2 million Echos and watched 8,300 hours of AR content.



FINALIST

Football Manager 2020 "Interactive trailer game launch" by Wirewax