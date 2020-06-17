Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Retail

WINNER

Adidas "Winning retail search with price (extensions)"

MediaCom

Retail is a tough business when it comes to e-commerce and winning on search has become a key battleground for brands, even those as large as Adidas, which was confronted with an emerging consumer desire for better-value deals and sales in Asia. This meant that paid-search campaigns could not ignore price. But how to add price-extensions for over 15,000 products online, particularly when systems like Google Ads and Google Merchant Centre do not ‘talk’ to one another?

Partnering with Google gTech, MediaCom created a world-first solution that automates price extensions in Google Ads. The WPP agency’s technology solution, Saturn, automatically grabs product data from the Google Merchant Centre to match it with searches.

In the first month of going live, 76 unique price extensions scaled to four markets and almost 900 campaigns to beat the market on sales.

FINALISTS

The Co-operative Group "Optimised for Attention" by Carat

Marks & Spencer "Delivering seamless search for M&S" by NMPI Incubeta