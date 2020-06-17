Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Services

This award recognises game-changing innovations created as part of a brand campaign or branding initiative in the services sector. Entrants must be able to demonstrate that the work made a difference to the bottom line. The winning entry must also be able to demonstrate how the tech was used effectively to further brand goals or solve brand problems.

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Services

WINNER
Google "Discovering lifetime value for Google ads"
Essence

For their Google Ads campaign targeting marketers, Google tasked Essence with identifying and targeting customers with a higher lifetime value instead of just relying on short-term goals like recent product purchases.

Essence built a privacy-first machine-learning tech that predicts a user’s lifetime value of a user with ‘revenue scores’ that are used to optimise bids in online advertising auctions.

The agency did this by using online and offline conversions and native bid algorithms on Google Marketing Platform to optimise to lifetime value in real-time, along with existing GMP and machine learning products, such as Tensor Flow. Importantly, it does not use third-party cookies, which will soon be obsolete.

Test results in the Western Europe and MENA regions between June and December last year were impressive: a 333% increase in return on adspend and a 23% increase in revenue. Google has asked Essence to scale this approach to as many product areas and
campaigns as possible.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

And the winners are…

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Audience Engagement

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Audience Engagement

Campaign Tech 2020: Best Use of Artificial Intelligence

Campaign Tech 2020: Best Use of Artificial Intelligence

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Data/Insight

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Data/Insight

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Experiential Tech

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Experiential Tech

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in Connected Home

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in Connected Home

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in CRM

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in CRM

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in Out-of-Home

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in Out-of-Home

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Integrated Campaign of the Year

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Integrated Campaign of the Year

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Location-based or Proximity Marketing Campaign of the Year

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Location-based or Proximity Marketing Campaign of the Year

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Creative Personalisation

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Creative Personalisation

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Innovative App

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Innovative App

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Retail

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Retail

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Entertainment

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Entertainment

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Charity

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Charity

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Consumer Goods

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Consumer Goods

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Experimental Tech

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Experimental Tech

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Services

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign- Services

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Tech for Good

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Tech for Good

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Most Effective Use of Programmatic Media

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Most Effective Use of Programmatic Media

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Tech Pioneer of the Year

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Tech Pioneer of the Year

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Agency of the Year

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Agency of the Year