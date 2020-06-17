Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Most Effective Use of Programmatic Media

WINNER

Merkle

Merkle created a multi-channel campaign management tool that uses AI in real-time to drive personalised, coherent creative based on conversations that are happening on Twitter.

Magpie analyses live Tweet data to detect breaking news and viral topics and uses several machine learning models to identify audiences across multiple search and display networks and who would be interested in a particular trend. The platform then creates customised ads and serves them to the relevant audiences using a bespoke regression algorithm to determine how much spend is needed for each topic.

It means that Twitter can now deploy relevant ads across multiple search and display networks within 15 minutes of a story breaking or a new trend developing. Magpie can now cover up to 1,200 trending topics daily, saving masses of time previously spent on marketing campaigns, while it drove a 33% in conversion rate of engaged users and a 51% decrease in cost per conversion.

