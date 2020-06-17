Staff
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Integrated Campaign of the Year

Most campaigns now utilise both online and offline channels. This award however is for campaigns that demonstrate both excellence and creativity across a range of channels. The objectives of the media strategy must be clear and must work hand-in-hand with creative to deliver outstanding results.

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Integrated Campaign of the Year

WINNER
Planet Zoo "Croud & Frontier: launching Planet Zoo"
Croud

This clever integrated campaign maximised a reduced media budget to support the release of Frontier’s new game, Planet Zoo, against a crowded field of rival titles.

The campaign used eye-catching creative assets, such as an ad for Planet Coaster’s in-game drink brand ‘Gulpee’, which drove a click-through rate nearly five times greater than the industry benchmark. It also deployed sequential messaging using in-game footage that enabled creative testing and iteration in order to optimise the campaign at scale. Offline events were exploited, too, such as targeting content related to the new Lion King movie, while placements on digital out-of-home banners were driven by geo-fencing users and tailoring the ad copy accordingly.

By the end of the pre-order phase alone, the campaign had driven 2.5 million new users and 17.9 million video views, with cost-per-action much lower than for previous game launches. Thanks to a well thought-out, integrated launch campaign, Planet Zoo achieved a day-one PC launch record for Frontier, as well as becoming the global number one bestseller on games platform Steam.

FINALISTS

Change Inc "Quit cigarettes" by Goodstuff & Craft

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

And the winners are…

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Audience Engagement

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Audience Engagement

Campaign Tech 2020: Best Use of Artificial Intelligence

Campaign Tech 2020: Best Use of Artificial Intelligence

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Data/Insight

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Data/Insight

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Experiential Tech

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Experiential Tech

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in Connected Home

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in Connected Home

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in CRM

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in CRM

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in Out-of-Home

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Best Use of Tech in Out-of-Home

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Integrated Campaign of the Year

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Integrated Campaign of the Year

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Location-based or Proximity Marketing Campaign of the Year

Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Location-based or Proximity Marketing Campaign of the Year