Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Location-based or Proximity Marketing Campaign of the Year

WINNER

Vodafone "Find Unlimited"

Verizon Media & Wavemaker

Vodafone and Verizon Media’s AR scavenger hunt in London used geolocation tech in a similar fashion to map-based game Pokémon Go but offered a much more tangible prize for a player’s efforts: the iPhone 11.

Verizon Media’s AR tech enabled people to discover drop-zones on a map, then head to the real-world location to pick virtual prizes. The platform also used blockchain-powered VAtoms, which are virtual tokens created by startup BlockV, to enable gameplay.

Clues to the prize locations could be unlocked by sharing the competition on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Vodafone customers were given a head start at 11am each day with exclusive clues for locating prizes.

The five-day campaign generated 32 million media impressions, with 23,000 registered users collecting 14,000 prizes. Vodafone said its spontaneous brand awareness increased by 14% and users spent 145 days worth of brand engagement (measured as dwell time) during that week.

FINALISTS

Costa: "Ready to Drink" by MediaCom

Uberall & BP: ‘Near Me’ marketing driving customers to the forecourt" by Uberall