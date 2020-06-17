Campaign Tech Awards 2020: One to Watch

WINNER

Lisa Arnold

Stein IAS

The prodigious Arnold was promoted to director of interactions at B2B marketing agency Stein IAS last summer, despite just getting going in her career at the age of 26. Arnold now leads a team of eight digital marketers and is the agency’s youngest ever person to head one of its three core client offering departments.

She is credited with remodelling the business’ campaign architecture by injecting data and analytics, and making the agency itself more effective after having built the Stein IAS Performance Measurement Framework, which enables human resources to directly measure staff retention levels, employee development and training ROI.

Arnold has helped the agency win awards, too, for campaigns including HSBC, which she implemented a demand generation engine, and was pivotal in the global launch of risk compliance software Nuix, which reached almost 8 million impressions and had a click-through-rate that was 19-times the industry average.



HIGHLY COMMENDED

Charlotte Monk-Chipman

ReBOUND Returns

Monk-Chipman’s meteoric rise within retail returns-management business ReBOUND has seen her become marketing director within five years of joining as an intern.

Her ambition and creativity inspired her to look beyond traditional marketing to a fresh, tech-driven toolkit to transform the image of returns from a purely logistics issue into a sales asset.

Despite having no formal marketing training, she has developed and grown ReBOUND’s marketing assets to position it as a global worldwide return expert, driving business leads through always-on, multichannel campaigns and using consumer research effectively. Her team’s series of how-to ebooks also helped close 27 deals for the company, worth £5m in revenue and she launched a flagship conference that was an industry first.