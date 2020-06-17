Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Tech Company of the Year

WINNER

UNIT9

"This is a no-brainer," declared one Tech Awards judge on naming Unit9 as tech company of the year. Such is the range of work that this innovative production studio achieved across multiple clients, which for many of our judges was a true sign of having a stellar year rather than individual category achievements.

"Real talk about suicide" - an engaging and sophisticated interactive video that shows people what they can do to help a person with suicidal thoughts - won the Tech for Good category. Then there was JFK Moonshot, a contender for Best Innovative App, that used AR to virtually recreate the Apollo 11 mission in real time by the second. And it showed off its brand-building chops through Miller Lite’s "CanTroller", which turned a beer can into a video game controller (shortlisted for Best Use of Experimental Tech).

As another judge said of Unit9: "They demonstrate a clear passion for combining tech innovation and creativity and are skilled storytellers, bringing their ideas to life in an emotive way."