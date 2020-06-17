Staff
Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Tech for Good

The winner of this award will demonstrate excellence in using technology in a creative campaign, ideation or delivery for a good cause. Entries can be from commercial brands, agencies, tech providers or charities. You will show how you have identified a specific audience need and created a piece of work (any medium) that answers this brief in a way that pushes boundaries. It may or may not be pro bono work.

WINNER
Grassroots Suicide Prevention "Real talk about suicide"
UNIT9

Unit9 director Martin Percy took charge of this engaging and sophisticated interactive video that shows people what they can do to help a person with suicidal thoughts. Unit9’s own videoPlayer enables the video to play across various types of devices.

Beginning with the insight that simply giving information is not the same as training people for what to do in a crisis, the video pauses at several stages and invites the user to pick from multiple choice the best course of action. For example, when the video’s visibly troubled male subject tells his flatmate to go to a party without him, you are supposed to detect all is not well and offer (or other, insist) to stay to talk.
Every option is based on insights from suicide prevention experts and the value of this shines through such as when you have to get the man to confirm he is thinking about suicide (because he might not even have realised it yet) - not something that non-trained people would necessarily think to do.

FINALISTS

Change Inc "Quit cigarettes" by Goodstuff Communications and Craft

The Co-operative Group "Optimised for Attention" by Carat UK

Huggies "Growing sustainability leadership, purchase intent and charitable funds" by Good-Loop and RocketMill

Islamic Relief "Islamic Relief’s new video game - Virtue Reality" by Islamic Relief

Merkle "Saving the world, one chat at a time" by Merkle

