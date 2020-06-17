Staff
Campaign Tech Awards 2020: Tech Pioneer of the Year

This award recognises individuals who are leading the way and pushing boundaries, using smart technology in new and innovative ways to engage consumers and re-imagine the world.

WINNER
Shaun Lohman
Adgile Media

Adgile Media founder Lohman launched the adtech business in 2015 with a mission to bring the necessary control, accountability and transparency to make television advertising fit for the digital age. The fruits of that labour now appear to be paying off considerably.

2020 has been a breakout year for Lohman and Adgile, having rolled out its Intelligent Content Recognition technology to nine countries after four years in development. The tech, a self-learning content recognition platform that ‘watches TV broadcasts all day, catalogues all advertising and brand content in real-time, which could be a true game changer for analysing TV ad performance, as well as standardising spots across linear and addressable.

ICR has already been nominated for several industry awards and, since Adgile launched its commercial offering in February 2019, Lohman’s business has attracted clients such as Publicis Groupe in Australia, WPP in the UK and Australia, as well as Samsung and Subway globally.

FINALISTS

Adam Singolda from Taboola

Sara Robertson from Xaxis

Simon Harper from Clinigen Group

