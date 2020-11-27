Campaign Tech Awards 2021 will recognise diversity and change champions

The Campaign Tech Awards, which celebrate and showcase the industry’s trailblazing thinkers, imaginative clients and cutting-edge technology, are back for 2021.

The awards, which will return for their fifth year, champion the collaboration between agencies, brands and the technology communities, and recognise the outstanding work produced together to drive the creative industries forward.

There are two new categories this year, including a prize for Tech Diversity Advocate of the Year. This will reward an individual who has pushed forward the issues of diversity and inclusion over the past year. Individuals can enter themselves or colleagues and partners.

There is also a new Best Response to Change Using Tech category, which rewards the technology and creativity of campaigns that adapted quickly to change – whether it was in response to external factors such as the Covid-19 crisis or an internal shift. The judges will assess how the team responded to a changed brief and surpassed expectations.

Meanwhile there is a new Public Sector sub-category for Tech As Part of a Campaign. This award recognises tech innovations created as part of a brand campaign or branding initiative. It now has six sub-categories: Charity; Consumer Goods; Entertainment; Public Sector; Retail; and Services.

Campaign has also brought back two specialist categories, due to popular demand: Best Use of Paid Search and Best Use of Paid Social.

The headline awards – Agency of the Year and Tech Company of the Year – are not open for entry. Instead, they are nominated and chosen by the Tech Awards’ panel of judges of specialists and digital leaders from across the marketing and tech industries.

Last year’s winners were Essence, which was awarded agency of the year, while Unit9 took home Tech Company of the Year.

Next year’s winners will be revealed at an online awards ceremony in April.

The early-bird deadline for submitting award entries is 18 December 2020, when there will be a discounted entry fee, and the standard entry deadline is 5 February 2021.

For more information about the awards categories and entry criteria, visit campaigntechawards.com, where you can also find information about sponsorship opportunities and previous award winners.