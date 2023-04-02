Campaign Tech Awards 2023: shortlists revealed

The shortlists for this year’s Campaign Tech Awards, held at the Hilton London Bankside on Tuesday 6 June, have been announced.
EssenceMediacom and MG OMD lead the nominations, with nine and eight shortlisted entries respectively.
Sponsored by global independent out-of-home media agency and technology services company Talon, the awards presentation and lunch will showcase innovation and invention from the best tech companies working around the UK.
Categories include Best Use of AI, Best Use of Experiential Tech, Best Use of Paid Social, Best Audience Engagement and Integrated Campaign of the Year.
The event isn’t just a celebration of the sector’s great and good, it’s also the perfect opportunity to network with peers and a number of key individuals working at the cutting-edge of contemporary technology.
"We're passionate about tech at Talon and our best-in-class proprietary technology platforms have accelerated digital solutions in OOH,” says Talon group chief executive officer Barry Cupples.
“The Campaign Tech Awards are the perfect way for companies who share that passion to showcase the incredible work they have achieved in the last 12 months – we are delighted to be the headline sponsors.
“The quality and breadth of work on display within this shortlist exemplifies why this is one of the most exciting sectors in our industry. I can't wait to see who wins on 6 June!"
Anna-Louise Gladwell, managing director of AnalogFolk, has been named as chair of judges, heading a team of 13.
Here are the shortlists in full:
Best Audience Engagement
5W Public Relations, for UNICEF USA partnership with Perion
EssenceMediacom UK, for Universal: Dream Big Dreams with Sing 2
Talon, for using out of home tech to drive parents instore and online for Schuh
UM, for Amex 'Summer Drop'
Best Use of AI
Adthos, for creating a new frontier in audio advertising using synthetic voice
Bluestripe Group, for RB House’s deep learning drives Mercedes-Benz advertising
GingerMay, for using ChatGPT to automate Universal’s data processing tasks
PHD International Ltd MMP, for Multi Brand Activation
RAPP, for Foundry
Xaxis, for Visibility for real – Xaxis, The&Partnership, Acceleration & Toyota
Best Use of Creative Personalisation
Goodstuff, for How The AA delivered a refreshed feeling of freedom with Ozone
Imagination, for Visa Masters of Movement
Best Use of Data, sponsored by Ada, by Talon
Bruketa&Zinic&Grey, for AI Anxiety Meter
GingerMay, for Go Well – Here For You 2022
Goodstuff, for Real People, Real Stories – Rural Areas at Risk
Merkle UK One Ltd, for Revamp to proactive personalisation automation leads to industry first results
MG OMD, for Managing Capacity on LNER with 1PD
Permutive, for Permutive & Penske Media: Driving value for advertisers with first-party data
RAPP, for KFC Rewards Arcade
Xaxis, for Making Race For Life Unmissable
Best Use of Experiential Tech, sponsored by Grand Visual, Part of Talon
Accenture Song, for Live Stream
EssenceMediacom UK, for Subway: Make Your Own Footlong
Imagination, for Visa Masters of Movement
Infillion, for Sonic Prime: Enter the Shatterverse
Mediahub, for Python Attention Optimiser
Merkle UK One Ltd, for Revamp to proactive personalisation automation leads to industry first results
MG OMD, for The launch of Nissan ARIYA – Nissan Electrified Labs: the Metaverse
Best Use of Experimental Tech, sponsored by Grand Visual, Part of Talon
MG OMD, for the launch of Nissan ARIYA – Nissan Electrified Labs the Metaverse
SharpEnd, for How Boots revolutionised discreet patient engagement with IoT-enabled connected packaging
Talon, for Driving footfall for Hollywood Bowl and Puttstars using experimental Out of Home tech
Wongdoody, for Financial Times Climate Game
Wunderman Thompson Zrt., for La Galaxia De Red Bull Batalla
Best Use of Insight
Accenture Song, for Live Stream
PwC, for ISBA & PwC Programmatic Study II
RAPP, for KFC Rewards Arcade
Storycatchers, for Hacking 'Skip ad' functionality to save lives
Best use of paid search
EssenceMediacom UK, for Boots: Omnichannel Bid Optimisation
MG OMD, for Get into Teaching
OMD UK, for Barclays Home Insurance
Best use of paid social
MG OMD, for Get the Jump
OMD UK, for Hollyoaks 'Long Walk Home'
Best Use of Tech in out-of-home, sponsored by Talon
Accenture Song, for Live Stream
EssenceMediacom UK, for Subway: Make Your Own Footlong
EssenceMediacom UK, for Lumo: Cure Your Flight Shame
RAPP, for Samsung Galaxy Watch4 UK launch
VIOOH, for Breaking News Stories with Times Radio and programmatic DOOH
Integrated Campaign of the Year
EssenceMediacom UK, for Universal: Dream Big Dreams with Sing 2
MG OMD, for Enough - Violence Against Women and Girls
OMD UK, for Derry Girls x Smash Hits
Tug Agency, for Milk & More - Making Digital Work Harder with Data Insights
Location-based or Proximity Marketing Campaign of the Year, sponsored by Talon International, Part of Talon
Accenture Song, for Live Stream
AdMaxim, for AdMaxim x Carat x Pizza Hut Winter Footfall Campaign
EssenceMediacom UK, for Lumo: Cure Your Flight Shame
RAPP, for Samsung Galaxy Watch4 UK launch
Talon, for How a location-based OOH campaign got “Busy Inspiration Seekers” to reconsider John Lewis
Most Effective Use of Programmatic Media, sponsored by Atlas, by Talon
EssenceMediacom UK, for Lumo: Cure Your Flight Shame
Hawk, for Rail Delivery Group: Cross channel national recovery campaign
Mediahub, for Python Attention Optimiser
PHD International Ltd, for MMP - Multi Brand Activation
Start-up of the Year
AnalogFolk, for With Robots
Liberty Hive, for Tech Meets Talent
Tech as Part of a Campaign: Retail
EssenceMediacom UK, for Subway: Make Your Own Footlong
Finecast, for SodaStream Course Correct
Goodstuff, for Where Science and Magic Meet
MG OMD, for Creating Difference that Matters with SpecsTech
VIOOH , for M&S and Goodmove: tailoring a programmatic DOOH media first
Tech Diversity Advocate of the Year
Lumina, Marie Hattar
Tech for Good
BBD Perfect Storm, for Ukraine Welcome Text
Good-Loop, for Decarbonising Digital Advertising
MG OMD, for Every Mind Matters
OMD UK, for Hollyoaks 'Long Walk Home'
Storycatchers, for Hacking 'Skip ad' functionality to save lives
Wavemaker UK, for Meet your AI Breastfeeding Friend
Wongdoody, for The Financial Times
