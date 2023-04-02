Campaign Tech Awards 2023: shortlists revealed

The shortlists for this year’s Campaign Tech Awards, held at the Hilton London Bankside on Tuesday 6 June, have been announced.

EssenceMediacom and MG OMD lead the nominations, with nine and eight shortlisted entries respectively.

Sponsored by global independent out-of-home media agency and technology services company Talon, the awards presentation and lunch will showcase innovation and invention from the best tech companies working around the UK.

Categories include Best Use of AI, Best Use of Experiential Tech, Best Use of Paid Social, Best Audience Engagement and Integrated Campaign of the Year.

The event isn’t just a celebration of the sector’s great and good, it’s also the perfect opportunity to network with peers and a number of key individuals working at the cutting-edge of contemporary technology.

"We're passionate about tech at Talon and our best-in-class proprietary technology platforms have accelerated digital solutions in OOH,” says Talon group chief executive officer Barry Cupples.

“The Campaign Tech Awards are the perfect way for companies who share that passion to showcase the incredible work they have achieved in the last 12 months – we are delighted to be the headline sponsors.

“The quality and breadth of work on display within this shortlist exemplifies why this is one of the most exciting sectors in our industry. I can't wait to see who wins on 6 June!"

Anna-Louise Gladwell, managing director of AnalogFolk, has been named as chair of judges, heading a team of 13.

More information, including how to reserve your place at this year’s event, can be found here.



Here are the shortlists in full:

Best Audience Engagement

5W Public Relations, for UNICEF USA partnership with Perion

EssenceMediacom UK, for Universal: Dream Big Dreams with Sing 2

Talon, for using out of home tech to drive parents instore and online for Schuh

UM, for Amex 'Summer Drop'

Best Use of AI

Adthos, for creating a new frontier in audio advertising using synthetic voice

Bluestripe Group, for RB House’s deep learning drives Mercedes-Benz advertising

GingerMay, for using ChatGPT to automate Universal’s data processing tasks

PHD International Ltd MMP, for Multi Brand Activation

RAPP, for Foundry

Xaxis, for Visibility for real – Xaxis, The&Partnership, Acceleration & Toyota

Best Use of Creative Personalisation

Goodstuff, for How The AA delivered a refreshed feeling of freedom with Ozone

Imagination, for Visa Masters of Movement

Best Use of Data, sponsored by Ada, by Talon

Bruketa&Zinic&Grey, for AI Anxiety Meter

GingerMay, for Go Well – Here For You 2022

Goodstuff, for Real People, Real Stories – Rural Areas at Risk

Merkle UK One Ltd, for Revamp to proactive personalisation automation leads to industry first results

MG OMD, for Managing Capacity on LNER with 1PD

Permutive, for Permutive & Penske Media: Driving value for advertisers with first-party data

RAPP, for KFC Rewards Arcade

Xaxis, for Making Race For Life Unmissable

Best Use of Experiential Tech, sponsored by Grand Visual, Part of Talon

Accenture Song, for Live Stream

EssenceMediacom UK, for Subway: Make Your Own Footlong

Imagination, for Visa Masters of Movement

Infillion, for Sonic Prime: Enter the Shatterverse

Mediahub, for Python Attention Optimiser

Merkle UK One Ltd, for Revamp to proactive personalisation automation leads to industry first results

MG OMD, for The launch of Nissan ARIYA – Nissan Electrified Labs: the Metaverse

Best Use of Experimental Tech, sponsored by Grand Visual, Part of Talon

MG OMD, for the launch of Nissan ARIYA – Nissan Electrified Labs the Metaverse

SharpEnd, for How Boots revolutionised discreet patient engagement with IoT-enabled connected packaging

Talon, for Driving footfall for Hollywood Bowl and Puttstars using experimental Out of Home tech

Wongdoody, for Financial Times Climate Game

Wunderman Thompson Zrt., for La Galaxia De Red Bull Batalla

Best Use of Insight

Accenture Song, for Live Stream

PwC, for ISBA & PwC Programmatic Study II

RAPP, for KFC Rewards Arcade

Storycatchers, for Hacking 'Skip ad' functionality to save lives

Best use of paid search

EssenceMediacom UK, for Boots: Omnichannel Bid Optimisation

MG OMD, for Get into Teaching

OMD UK, for Barclays Home Insurance

Best use of paid social

MG OMD, for Get the Jump

OMD UK, for Hollyoaks 'Long Walk Home'

Best Use of Tech in out-of-home, sponsored by Talon

Accenture Song, for Live Stream

EssenceMediacom UK, for Subway: Make Your Own Footlong

EssenceMediacom UK, for Lumo: Cure Your Flight Shame

RAPP, for Samsung Galaxy Watch4 UK launch

VIOOH, for Breaking News Stories with Times Radio and programmatic DOOH

Integrated Campaign of the Year

EssenceMediacom UK, for Universal: Dream Big Dreams with Sing 2

MG OMD, for Enough - Violence Against Women and Girls

OMD UK, for Derry Girls x Smash Hits

Tug Agency, for Milk & More - Making Digital Work Harder with Data Insights

Location-based or Proximity Marketing Campaign of the Year, sponsored by Talon International, Part of Talon

Accenture Song, for Live Stream

AdMaxim, for AdMaxim x Carat x Pizza Hut Winter Footfall Campaign

EssenceMediacom UK, for Lumo: Cure Your Flight Shame

RAPP, for Samsung Galaxy Watch4 UK launch

Talon, for How a location-based OOH campaign got “Busy Inspiration Seekers” to reconsider John Lewis

Most Effective Use of Programmatic Media, sponsored by Atlas, by Talon

EssenceMediacom UK, for Lumo: Cure Your Flight Shame

Hawk, for Rail Delivery Group: Cross channel national recovery campaign

Mediahub, for Python Attention Optimiser

PHD International Ltd, for MMP - Multi Brand Activation

Start-up of the Year

AnalogFolk, for With Robots

Liberty Hive, for Tech Meets Talent

Tech as Part of a Campaign: Retail

EssenceMediacom UK, for Subway: Make Your Own Footlong

Finecast, for SodaStream Course Correct

Goodstuff, for Where Science and Magic Meet

MG OMD, for Creating Difference that Matters with SpecsTech

VIOOH , for M&S and Goodmove: tailoring a programmatic DOOH media first

Tech Diversity Advocate of the Year

Lumina, Marie Hattar

Tech for Good

BBD Perfect Storm, for Ukraine Welcome Text

Good-Loop, for Decarbonising Digital Advertising

MG OMD, for Every Mind Matters

OMD UK, for Hollyoaks 'Long Walk Home'

Storycatchers, for Hacking 'Skip ad' functionality to save lives

Wavemaker UK, for Meet your AI Breastfeeding Friend

Wongdoody, for The Financial Times

Check out the winners from last year's Campaign Tech Awards here