Campaign Tech Awards is back for 2020 with new categories and judges' choice honours

The Campaign Tech Awards – the marketing, advertising and media industries’ celebration of groundbreaking work driven by technology – are back for 2020.

The awards champion outstanding work by companies and individuals working in brands, ad agencies, media agencies and media owners, as well as the most exciting tech start-ups and disruptors in the UK today.

Importantly, they recognise the fruits of innovation that comes from collaboration between advertising professionals and the tech community.

This year’s awards introduce four new categories, while the Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign category has been expanded to capture the outstanding work that is done within five marketing sectors.

Meanwhile, the headline awards – Agency of the Year and Tech Company of the Year – will no longer be open for entry. Instead, they will now be nominated and determined by the Tech Awards’ panel of judges of specialists and digital leaders from across the marketing and tech industries.

R/GA London won Agency of the Year in 2019 for the second time in a row, while SoPro, a sales support business whose innovative approach to email has enabled it to double its income per head in the past two years, was named Tech Company of the Year, followed by The Trade Desk, which was a finalist.

The early-bird deadline to enter the 2020 Tech Awards is Thursday 27 February. The final deadline is 5 March, but this will incur an additional entry fee.

Visit the Campaign Tech Awards website to find out more information.