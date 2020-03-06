Campaign Tech Awards deadline extended to 11 March

The deadline to enter the 2020 Campaign Tech Awards has been extended by a week and will now close on 11 March.

It means there are still a few days left to enter this year's awards, which showcase groundbreaking technology-driven work by companies and individuals, while championing collaboration between brands and the tech communities.

Nick Farnhill, chief executive of Publicis.Poke, is chairing a panel of judges who will decide the winners from this year’s entries. The judges hail from a range of tech-focused businesses, including tech giants, media and digital agencies, tech start-ups and ecommerce specialists.

Jessica Chapplow, head of digital transformation at MediaCom and one of the judges, told Campaign: "It’s hard to ignore work that harness the power of technology to rewrite the rules of what excellent looks like. These entries can truly transcend a category and always remind me why it’s more exciting than ever to be in the industry today."

Another judge, Ben Malbon, marketing director at Google, called work that will win "brilliant ideas that land squarely and beautifully in the Reuleaux triangle that forms the intersection of brands, creativity and technology".

Visit the Campaign Tech Awards website to find out more information.