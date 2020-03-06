Staff
Added 46 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Tech Awards deadline extended to 11 March

There are still a few days left to enter.

Campaign Tech Awards: Chapplow and Malbon
Campaign Tech Awards: Chapplow and Malbon

The deadline to enter the 2020 Campaign Tech Awards has been extended by a week and will now close on 11 March.

It means there are still a few days left to enter this year's awards, which showcase groundbreaking technology-driven work by companies and individuals, while championing collaboration between brands and the tech communities. 

Nick Farnhill, chief executive of Publicis.Poke, is chairing a panel of judges who will decide the winners from this year’s entries. The judges hail from a range of tech-focused businesses, including tech giants, media and digital agencies, tech start-ups and ecommerce specialists.

Jessica Chapplow, head of digital transformation at MediaCom and one of the judges, told Campaign: "It’s hard to ignore work that harness the power of technology to rewrite the rules of what excellent looks like. These entries can truly transcend a category and always remind me why it’s more exciting than ever to be in the industry today."

Another judge, Ben Malbon, marketing director at Google, called work that will win "brilliant ideas that land squarely and beautifully in the Reuleaux triangle that forms the intersection of brands, creativity and technology".

Visit the Campaign Tech Awards website to find out more information.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now