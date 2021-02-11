Campaign Tech Awards extends deadline for New Start-Up entries

The deadline to enter the Campaign Tech Awards' New Start-Up category has been extended for another week.

The deadline for New Start-Up will now close on 19 February. Entrants are given the chance to pitch their fledgling business in front of a specialist panel of judges in a Dragons Den-style format.

The New Start-up judging panel comprises Jeremy Basset, founder of Co-Cubed and ex-Unilever Foundry; James Sutcliffe, founder of the Founding Network; and Caroline Rowland, founder of Egoli Media.

Sutcliffe said: “I'm always so inspired to see small and medium-sized businesses use their advertising/media budget creatively to make every penny count. During the judging I will be looking for those start-ups with that impressive mix of creativity and, importantly, results.”

Specific information about the Start-Up entry process can be found on the Campaign Tech Awards website.

Sarah Salter, head of innovation at WPP media agency Wavemaker, will chair the overall judging panel for this year’s awards.

Now in its fifth year, the Tech Awards champions the collaboration between agencies, brands and the technology communities, and recognises the outstanding work produced together to drive the creative industries forward.

There are two new categories for 2021, including a prize for Tech Diversity Advocate of the Year. This will reward an individual who has pushed forward the issues of diversity and inclusion over the past year. Individuals can enter themselves or colleagues and partners.

There is also a new Best Response to Change Using Tech category, which rewards the technology and creativity of campaigns that adapted quickly to change – whether it was in response to external factors such as the Covid-19 crisis or an internal shift. The judges will assess how the team responded to a changed brief and surpassed expectations.

In addition, there is a new Public Sector sub-category for Tech As Part of a Campaign. This award recognises tech innovations created as part of a brand campaign or branding initiative. It now has six sub-categories: Charity; Consumer Goods; Entertainment; Public Sector; Retail; and Services.

Campaign has also brought back two specialist categories, due to popular demand: Best Use of Paid Search and Best Use of Paid Social.

The headline awards – Agency of the Year and Tech Company of the Year – are not open for entry. Instead, they are nominated and chosen by the Tech Awards’ panel of judges of specialists and digital leaders from across the marketing and tech industries.

This year’s winners will be revealed at an online awards ceremony in April. Last year’s winners were Essence, which was awarded Agency of the Year, while Unit9 took home Tech Company of the Year.

For more information about the awards categories and entry criteria, visit campaigntechawards.com, where you can also find information about sponsorship opportunities and previous award winners.