Campaign Tech Awards fast approaching

The Campaign Tech Awards, which champion the collaboration between agencies, brands and the tech communities, is taking place on 5 June.

R/GA London is the most-shortlisted entrant, with seven entries on work including its augmented-reality activity for O2 nominated for prizes.

Other campaigns vying for an award are a partnership between ITV's Love Island and Missguided from MediaCom, as well as Dentsu Aegis Network's Greggs gift box.

Categories include performance marketing, use of paid social, tech for good and use of experimental tech, with a number of new categories introduced this year.

Snap’s UK general manager, Ed Couchman, is chairing this year’s panel of judges.

The awards will be held at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square. Visit the Tech Awards site for more information.