Omar Oakes
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Tech Awards: Time running out to enter

This year's awards include four new performance marketing categories.

Last year's winners included AllTogetherNow / The & Partnership London for Argos' 'Visual voice'
Last year's winners included AllTogetherNow / The & Partnership London for Argos' 'Visual voice'

Time is running out to enter this year’s Campaign Tech Awards, with the ‘early-bird’ deadline looming.

The Tech Awards, taking place on 5 June in London, showcase groundbreaking technology-driven work by companies and individuals, while championing collaboration between brands and the tech communities. 

The standard deadline for submissions is tomorrow (7 March). The final entry deadline is 14 March, but this will incur a late-entry fee. 

Snap’s UK general manager, Ed Couchman, is chairing this year’s panel of judges.

This year's awards include four new performance marketing categories:

• Best Use of Paid Social

• Innovation in Affiliate Marketing

• Best Lead Generation Campaign

• Best Use of Paid Search

R/GA London was awarded Agency of the Year in the 2018 Tech Awards for an outstanding record of innovative campaigns for Google, Guinness, Hyundai and Nike. 

Wirewax, the video platform that enables users to make everything on screen interactive, was named Tech Company of the Year at the same event for its cutting-edge tools to make digital assets in ways that have never been done before.

For more information about the awards categories and entry criteria, visit campaigntechawards.com 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA

Saatchi's Rose on the 5 best TV ads of the moment

Promoted

Added 46 hours ago
Pass the P's and the big data, please

Pass the P's and the big data, please

Promoted

March 01, 2019
AGENCY
1 in 2 leave their jobs for 'new challenge'

1 in 2 leave their jobs for 'new challenge'

Promoted

February 28, 2019
More trust please, we're British

More trust please, we're British

Promoted

February 28, 2019