Campaign Tech Awards winners set for reveal in virtual celebration

The winners will be announced over two days later this week in a virtual awards showcase.

The winners of the 2020 Campaign Tech Awards will be revealed later this week in a two-day virtual ceremony.

The Tech Awards showcase groundbreaking technology-driven work by companies and individuals, while championing collaboration between brands and the tech communities. 

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's awards ceremony will take place online at CampaignTechAwards.com in a virtual ceremony. 

The winners will be announced over two days – Wednesday 24 June and Thursday 25 June – at 5pm. You can read more about winning entries on campaignlive.co.uk/techawards2020 after the announcements.

Nick Farnhill, chief executive of Publicis.Poke, chaired a panel of judges that determined this year's crop of winners and includes figures from a wide range of tech-focused businesses, including tech giants, media and digital agencies, tech start-ups and ecommerce specialists.

For the first time, the headline awards – Agency of the Year and Tech Company of the Year – were not open to entry. Instead, they were nominated and selected by the judges themselves.

This year’s awards introduce four new categories, while the Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign category has been expanded to capture the outstanding work that is done within five marketing sectors.

Be sure to visit the Campaign Tech Awards website at 5pm on 24 and 25 June this week to see the virtual awards presentation.

