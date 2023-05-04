Staff
Campaign TV makes debut with Martin Jones Q&A on how to win pitches

In the first of Campaign's new video series, launching on 25 May, the new-business guru will share the common mistakes he has seen and his favourite stories of 25 years of running pitches.

Campaign TV: first episode features consultant Martin Jones
Campaign is launching a series of video interviews designed to help agency executives improve their approach to pitching.

In the first instalment, Martin Jones, counsel to AAR and advisor to creative agencies through his consultancy Dr Jones, will share some of the common mistakes agencies have made during the more than 25 years he has run pitches.

Maisie McCabe, UK editor at Campaign, will interview Jones live at 9.30am on Thursday 25 May. Viewers will be able to ask Jones questions in the run-up and during the event using Slido (event code CampaignTV). 

McCabe said: "We know that readers of Campaign value the new-business insight we provide – whether that's the news of the hottest opportunities or regular analysis of the international market powered by Campaign AI data. 

"In the first of our new editorial web series, we wanted to build on that heritage by providing practical advice from the very people who see pitches – from the teary triumphs to the mortifying mistakes – from the inside."

Registered users of Campaign can watch the interview live via this article page, while subscribers will also be able to view the interview in their own time at a later date. 

How do I watch Campaign TV live?

