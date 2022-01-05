Campaign UK Agency of the Year Awards: shortlists revealed

Uncommon Creative Studio will compete with seven rivals as it seeks to retain its crown as Creative Agency of the Year at Campaign’s UK Agency of the Year Awards 2021.

Adam & Eve/DDB, Havas London, Lucky Generals, McCann UK, Pablo, The Brooklyn Brothers and VCCP are also shortlisted in a hotly contested category that attracted a significant number of entries.

There was also fierce competition to win a place on the eight-strong shortlist for Media Agency of the Year. Goodstuff Communications, which announced its sale to Stagwell earlier this week, faces Havas Media, Initiative, MediaCom, Mediahub, OMD UK, Wavemaker and Zenith.

The shortlist for the awards, which recognises agencies, teams and individuals, was revealed ahead of the final round of judging.

Debbie Klein, group chief marketing, corporate affairs and people officer at Sky, is chair of judges.

Klein brings experience both as a leading client and a former agency leader, having previously been chief executive of Europe and Asia-Pacific for The Engine Group.

Brand-side marketers judge Campaign’s Agency of the Year awards.

In the Independent Agency of the Year category, Mother London, last year’s winner, is up against Creature, Impero, Pablo, PrettyGreen, St Luke’s, Uncommon Creative Studio and VCCP.

Start-up Agency of the Year, a new category, has attracted a three-strong shortlist. Neverland and New Commercial Arts, both of which were set up by founders of Adam & Eve/DDB, will compete with Bump, a music and entertainment marketing agency.

The winners are due to be announced at an awards dinner at The Brewery, near Old Street, in London on 22 February.

Campaign also runs Agency of the Year in Asia-Pacific and the US, and a global scheme, the Global Agency of the Year Awards.

The full shortlist:

Agency

Brand Experience Agency

Imagination

Momentum Worldwide

Creative Agency

Adam & Eve/DDB

Havas London

Lucky Generals

McCann UK

Pablo London

The Brooklyn Brothers

Uncommon Creative Studio

VCCP

Customer Engagement Agency

Havas CX Helia

MRM

Oliver Agency

RAPP

TMW Unlimited

Digital Innovation Agency

Gravity Road

MediaMonks

Oliver Agency

R/GA London

In-house Agency

Oliver/U-Studio

Oliver Agency at The Guardian

Independent Agency

Creature

Impero

Mother London

Pablo London

PrettyGreen

St Luke's

Uncommon Creative Studio

VCCP

Integrated Marketing Agency

Four Communications Group

Haygarth Group Limited

Impero

The & Partnership

Wunderman Thompson UK

Media Agency

Goodstuff

Havas Media Group

Initiative UK

MediaCom UK

Mediahub UK

OMD UK

Wavemaker UK

Zenith UK

Performance Marketing Agency

Assembly (formerly Forward PMX)

Croud

Journey Further

Impression

Merkle

The Kite Factory

Tug

PR Agency

Engine MHP and Mischief

Hill & Knowlton Strategies

Hope & Glory

PrettyGreen

The Romans

Taylor Herring

Tin Man

W Communications

Start-up Agency

Bump

Neverland

New Commercial Arts

People & Teams

Account Person

Jennifer Black, Havas

Katya Obolensky, Rose Bartel and Emma Whitmarsh, VCCP

Olivia Packshaw, VCCP

Agency Producer or Team

Amy Coomber, Neverland

Edwina Dennison, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year: winner to be announced at the Awards

Creative Leader

Alex Grieve, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

George Bryant, The Brooklyn Brothers

Vicki Maguire, Havas

Rod Sobral, Oliver Agency

Chaka Sobhani, Leo Burnett

Guillermo Vega, Saatchi & Saatchi

Creative Team

Langoustine (Lauren Peters and Augustine Cerf), Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Lloyd Daniel, Neverland

Sam Jacobs and Rae Stones, Oliver Agency for The Guardian

Will Brockwell and Nathan Crawford, Saatchi & Saatchi

Head of Agency – Creative/Advertising

Laura Jordan Bambach, Grey London

Ete Davies, Engine

Camilla Kemp, M&C Saatchi

Karen Martin, Bartle Bogle Hegarty London

Xavier Rees, Havas London

Jackie Stevenson, The Brooklyn Brothers

Head of Agency – Customer Engagement: winner to be announced at the Awards

Head of Agency – Digital: winner to be announced at the Awards

Head of Agency – Media

Natalie Bell, Manning Gottlieb OMD

Natalie Cummins, Zenith

Rachel Forde, UM

Paul Hutchison, Wavemaker UK

Media Planner

Vicky Fox, OMD UK

Richard Kirk, Zenith

Emma Withington, Manning Gottlieb OMD

New Business Development Team/Person of the Year

Havas UK

Tobi Asare, OMD UK

Unlimited

Strategic Leader

Kit Altin, Walk in the Gate

Verra Budimlija, Wavemaker UK

Josh Bullmore, Leo Burnett

Charlie Ebdy, OMD UK

Andrew Gibson, Creature

Matt Holt, Digitas UK

Gen Kobayashi, Engine

Strategist

Rachael Quarmby, Karmarama

Margaux Revol, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Talent Management Person/Team of the Year: winner to be announced at the Awards

For more information and details on the awards dinner, go to: https://www.aoyawardsuk.co.uk/