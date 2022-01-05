Campaign UK Agency of the Year Awards: shortlists revealed

Uncommon Creative Studio will compete with seven rivals as it seeks to retain its crown as Creative Agency of the Year at Campaign’s UK Agency of the Year Awards 2021.
Adam & Eve/DDB, Havas London, Lucky Generals, McCann UK, Pablo, The Brooklyn Brothers and VCCP are also shortlisted in a hotly contested category that attracted a significant number of entries.
There was also fierce competition to win a place on the eight-strong shortlist for Media Agency of the Year. Goodstuff Communications, which announced its sale to Stagwell earlier this week, faces Havas Media, Initiative, MediaCom, Mediahub, OMD UK, Wavemaker and Zenith.
The shortlist for the awards, which recognises agencies, teams and individuals, was revealed ahead of the final round of judging.
Debbie Klein, group chief marketing, corporate affairs and people officer at Sky, is chair of judges.
Klein brings experience both as a leading client and a former agency leader, having previously been chief executive of Europe and Asia-Pacific for The Engine Group.
Brand-side marketers judge Campaign’s Agency of the Year awards.
In the Independent Agency of the Year category, Mother London, last year’s winner, is up against Creature, Impero, Pablo, PrettyGreen, St Luke’s, Uncommon Creative Studio and VCCP.
Start-up Agency of the Year, a new category, has attracted a three-strong shortlist. Neverland and New Commercial Arts, both of which were set up by founders of Adam & Eve/DDB, will compete with Bump, a music and entertainment marketing agency.
The winners are due to be announced at an awards dinner at The Brewery, near Old Street, in London on 22 February.
Campaign also runs Agency of the Year in Asia-Pacific and the US, and a global scheme, the Global Agency of the Year Awards.
The full shortlist:
Agency
Brand Experience Agency
Imagination
Momentum Worldwide
Creative Agency
Adam & Eve/DDB
Havas London
Lucky Generals
McCann UK
Pablo London
The Brooklyn Brothers
Uncommon Creative Studio
VCCP
Customer Engagement Agency
Havas CX Helia
MRM
Oliver Agency
RAPP
TMW Unlimited
Digital Innovation Agency
Gravity Road
MediaMonks
Oliver Agency
R/GA London
In-house Agency
Oliver/U-Studio
Oliver Agency at The Guardian
Independent Agency
Creature
Impero
Mother London
Pablo London
PrettyGreen
St Luke's
Uncommon Creative Studio
VCCP
Integrated Marketing Agency
Four Communications Group
Haygarth Group Limited
Impero
The & Partnership
Wunderman Thompson UK
Media Agency
Goodstuff
Havas Media Group
Initiative UK
MediaCom UK
Mediahub UK
OMD UK
Wavemaker UK
Zenith UK
Performance Marketing Agency
Assembly (formerly Forward PMX)
Croud
Journey Further
Impression
Merkle
The Kite Factory
Tug
PR Agency
Engine MHP and Mischief
Hill & Knowlton Strategies
Hope & Glory
PrettyGreen
The Romans
Taylor Herring
Tin Man
W Communications
Start-up Agency
Bump
Neverland
New Commercial Arts
People & Teams
Account Person
Jennifer Black, Havas
Katya Obolensky, Rose Bartel and Emma Whitmarsh, VCCP
Olivia Packshaw, VCCP
Agency Producer or Team
Amy Coomber, Neverland
Edwina Dennison, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year: winner to be announced at the Awards
Creative Leader
Alex Grieve, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
George Bryant, The Brooklyn Brothers
Vicki Maguire, Havas
Rod Sobral, Oliver Agency
Chaka Sobhani, Leo Burnett
Guillermo Vega, Saatchi & Saatchi
Creative Team
Langoustine (Lauren Peters and Augustine Cerf), Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Lloyd Daniel, Neverland
Sam Jacobs and Rae Stones, Oliver Agency for The Guardian
Will Brockwell and Nathan Crawford, Saatchi & Saatchi
Head of Agency – Creative/Advertising
Laura Jordan Bambach, Grey London
Ete Davies, Engine
Camilla Kemp, M&C Saatchi
Karen Martin, Bartle Bogle Hegarty London
Xavier Rees, Havas London
Jackie Stevenson, The Brooklyn Brothers
Head of Agency – Customer Engagement: winner to be announced at the Awards
Head of Agency – Digital: winner to be announced at the Awards
Head of Agency – Media
Natalie Bell, Manning Gottlieb OMD
Natalie Cummins, Zenith
Rachel Forde, UM
Paul Hutchison, Wavemaker UK
Media Planner
Vicky Fox, OMD UK
Richard Kirk, Zenith
Emma Withington, Manning Gottlieb OMD
New Business Development Team/Person of the Year
Havas UK
Tobi Asare, OMD UK
Unlimited
Strategic Leader
Kit Altin, Walk in the Gate
Verra Budimlija, Wavemaker UK
Josh Bullmore, Leo Burnett
Charlie Ebdy, OMD UK
Andrew Gibson, Creature
Matt Holt, Digitas UK
Gen Kobayashi, Engine
Strategist
Rachael Quarmby, Karmarama
Margaux Revol, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Talent Management Person/Team of the Year: winner to be announced at the Awards
For more information and details on the awards dinner, go to: https://www.aoyawardsuk.co.uk/