Campaign UK Female Frontier Awards 2020: honourees revealed

They will be recognised at ceremony on 27 February.

Female Frontier Awards 2020: there are 48 winners in total

Forty-six women will be honoured at Campaign’s inaugural UK Female Frontier Awards.

Karen Blackett, UK country manager at WPP, Lindsay Turner, chief executive of Spark Foundry, and Havas London's new chief creative officer, Vicki Maguire, are among those to be awarded for groundbreaking achievements in the marketing, advertising, media and tech industries.

Campaign launched a special category, Championing Overall Contribution to Inclusivity, that was open to both women and men. Two men will be honoured in this category, taking the total number of honourees to 48. 

The honourees will be celebrated at a ceremony taking place on 27 February. On the night, one outstanding leading honouree will be announced for each of the eight categories.

One judge commented on a winning entry: "Wow. I don't think I have the words to do this entry justice."

"We need more BAME leaders to aspire to. She is definitely a force to be reckoned with," another judge said.

The Campaign UK Female Frontier Awards is sponsored by Mail Metro. To find out more information, visit the awards' dedicated website.

