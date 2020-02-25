Orianna Rosa Royle
Campaign UK Female Frontier Awards 2020: Leading honourees revealed

AMV's Nadja Lossgott, Clarity & Co's Camilla Marcus-Dew and TBWA\London's Sara Tate were among those celebrated.

Eight women were revealed as leading honourees at Campaign’s inaugural UK Female Frontier Awards last night (Thursday).

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO executive creative director Nadja Lossgott, Clarity & Co head of sustainable Camilla Marcus-Dew and TBWA\London chief executive Sara Tate were among those celebrated.

For each of the eight categories, the person who received the highest score by the judges was named a leading honouree. In total, 48 people were honoured for groundbreaking achievements in the marketing, advertising, media and tech industries.

At the ceremony at the Ham Yard Hotel in London, industry leaders discussed frameworks for nurturing female talent and the challenges of being a successful woman in the industry.

Speaking during a panel debate, Lydia Amoah, learning and cross-cultural director at Creative Equals, said: "If you feel uncomfortable, that’s good. It means something is happening inside of you."

The Campaign UK Female Frontier Awards were sponsored by Mail Metro Media. 

