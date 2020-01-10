Orianna Rosa Royle
Campaign UK Female Frontier Awards 2020: winners revealed

They will be recognised at ceremony on 27 February.

Female Frontier Awards 2020: there are 48 winners in total
Forty-six women will be honoured at Campaign’s inaugural UK Female Frontier Awards.

Karen Blackett, UK country manager at WPP, Lindsay Turner, chief executive of Spark Foundry, and Havas London's new chief creative officer, Vicki Maguire, are among those to be awarded for groundbreaking achievements in the marketing, advertising, media and tech industries.

Campaign launched a special category, Championing Overall Contribution to Inclusivity, that was open to both women and men. Two men will be honoured in this category, taking the total number of winners to 48. 

The winners will be celebrated at a ceremony taking place on 27 February. On the night, one outstanding leading honouree will be announced for each of the eight categories.

One judge commented on a winning entry: "Wow. I don't think I have the words to do this entry justice."

"We need more BAME leaders to aspire to. She is definitely a force to be reckoned with," another judge said.

The Campaign UK Female Frontier Awards is sponsored by Mail Metro. To find out more information, visit the awards' dedicated website.

The winners

Category

Name

Job title

Company

Brave Brands

Jenny King

Senior brand manager

Pernod Ricard UK

Brave Brands

Kerry Chilvers

Brands director

Direct Line Group

Brave Brands

Meghan Farren

Chief marketing officer

KFC UK and Ireland

Brave Brands

Camilla Marcus-Dew

Head of sustainable growth, Clarity & Co

Clarity & Co

Brave Brands

Tania Boler

Chief executive

Elvie

Brave Brands

Martina Poulopati; Tanja Grubner

Global brand communications; global brand, innovation and sustainability

Essity

Championing Change

Stephanie Drakes

Managing partner, business and relationships

Social & Local 

Championing Change

Ali Gee

Deputy chief executive

FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Championing Change

Tamara Gillan

Founder and chief executive

Cherry London

Championing Change

Laura Jordan Bambach

Chief creative officer and co-founder

Mr President

Championing Change

Dr Rebecca Swift

Global head of creative insights

Getty Images

Championing Change

Karen Blackett

UK country manager

WPP

Championing Change

Lindsay Turner

Chief executive

Spark Foundry

Conquering Creativity

Vicki Maguire

Chief creative officer

Grey London

Conquering Creativity

Kimberley Rowell

Commissioning editor The Telegraph

Conquering Creativity

Landy Slattery

Creative Director, All 4

Channel 4

Conquering Creativity

Loren Cook; Bronwyn Sweeney

Creative leads

MullenLowe Group UK

Conquering Creativity

Nadja Lossgott

Executive creative director

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Conquering Creativity

Tamara Cross

Executive director, head of creativity and innovation Manning Gottlieb OMD

Leading the Charge

Katy Leeson

Managing director

Social Chain

Leading the Charge

Sarah Broadbent

Producer and HR director

Orillo Films

Leading the Charge

Caroline Paris

Creative director

Brave

Leading the Charge

Lindsay Pattison

Chief client officer

WPP

Leading the Charge

Natalie Bell

Managing director

Manning Gottlieb OMD

Leading the Charge

Sara Tate

Chief executive

TBWA\London

Making Media Matter

Sally Weavers, Jen Smith

Co-founders

Craft Media London

Making Media Matter

Libby Robinson

EMEA Managing Director

M&C Saatchi Performance

Making Media Matter

Rosie Kitson

Head of strategy

Mindshare

Making Media Matter

Jane Ostler

Global head of media effectiveness

Kantar

Overall contribution

Asad Dhunna

Founder

The Unmistakables

Overall contribution

Ali Gee

Deputy chief executive

FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Overall contribution

Tim Noblett

Head of data

TBWA\London

Overall contribution

Carole Humphrey

Managing director

GCRS

Overall contribution

Sarah Conway

Precision planner Wavemaker

Rising to the Top

Sara McCorquodale

Founder and chief executive

Corq

Rising to the Top

Saffana Monajed

Planner

Omnicom Media Group multicultural division

Rising to the Top

Jennifer Quigley-Jones

Chief executive and founder

Digital Voices

Rising to the Top

Sophie Deen

Chief executive

Bright Little Labs

Rising to the Top

Danni Washington

Science communicator and ocean advocate

Big Blue Enterprises

Rising to the Top

Abigail Stephenson

Creative

BBC Creative

Rising to the Top

Hannah Blair

Co-founder Vrcalm

Transforming Technology

Vicky Smalley

Chief technology officer

FundamentalVR

Transforming Technology

Melissa Snover

Chief executive and founder

Nourished

Transforming Technology

Lai-Ping Lai

Chief product officer

Tails.com

Transforming Technology

Rowena Humby

Chief product officer

Starcount Insights

Transforming Technology

Kath Ludlow

Managing director, Four Engage

Four Communications Group

Transforming Technology

Carole Humphrey

Managing director

GCRS

 

