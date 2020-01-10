Campaign UK Female Frontier Awards 2020: winners revealed

Forty-six women will be honoured at Campaign’s inaugural UK Female Frontier Awards.
Karen Blackett, UK country manager at WPP, Lindsay Turner, chief executive of Spark Foundry, and Havas London's new chief creative officer, Vicki Maguire, are among those to be awarded for groundbreaking achievements in the marketing, advertising, media and tech industries.
Campaign launched a special category, Championing Overall Contribution to Inclusivity, that was open to both women and men. Two men will be honoured in this category, taking the total number of winners to 48.
The winners will be celebrated at a ceremony taking place on 27 February. On the night, one outstanding leading honouree will be announced for each of the eight categories.
One judge commented on a winning entry: "Wow. I don't think I have the words to do this entry justice."
"We need more BAME leaders to aspire to. She is definitely a force to be reckoned with," another judge said.
The Campaign UK Female Frontier Awards is sponsored by Mail Metro. To find out more information, visit the awards' dedicated website.
The winners
|
Category
|
Name
|
Job title
|
Company
|
Brave Brands
|
Jenny King
|
Senior brand manager
|
Pernod Ricard UK
|
Brave Brands
|
Kerry Chilvers
|
Brands director
|
Direct Line Group
|
Brave Brands
|
Meghan Farren
|
Chief marketing officer
|
KFC UK and Ireland
|
Brave Brands
Camilla Marcus-Dew
Head of sustainable growth, Clarity & Co
Clarity & Co
Brave Brands
Tania Boler
Chief executive
Elvie
Brave Brands
Martina Poulopati; Tanja Grubner
Global brand communications; global brand, innovation and sustainability
Essity
Championing Change
Stephanie Drakes
Managing partner, business and relationships
Social & Local
Championing Change
Ali Gee
Deputy chief executive
FleishmanHillard Fishburn
Championing Change
Tamara Gillan
Founder and chief executive
Cherry London
Championing Change
Laura Jordan Bambach
Chief creative officer and co-founder
Mr President
Championing Change
Dr Rebecca Swift
Global head of creative insights
Getty Images
Championing Change
Karen Blackett
UK country manager
WPP
Championing Change
Lindsay Turner
Chief executive
Spark Foundry
Conquering Creativity
Vicki Maguire
Chief creative officer
Grey London
Conquering Creativity
Kimberley Rowell
Conquering Creativity
Landy Slattery
Creative Director, All 4
Channel 4
Conquering Creativity
Loren Cook; Bronwyn Sweeney
Creative leads
MullenLowe Group UK
Conquering Creativity
Nadja Lossgott
Executive creative director
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Conquering Creativity
Tamara Cross
Leading the Charge
Katy Leeson
Managing director
Social Chain
Leading the Charge
Sarah Broadbent
Producer and HR director
Orillo Films
Leading the Charge
Caroline Paris
Creative director
Brave
Leading the Charge
Lindsay Pattison
Chief client officer
WPP
Leading the Charge
Natalie Bell
Managing director
Manning Gottlieb OMD
Leading the Charge
Sara Tate
Chief executive
TBWA\London
Making Media Matter
Sally Weavers, Jen Smith
Co-founders
Craft Media London
Making Media Matter
Libby Robinson
EMEA Managing Director
M&C Saatchi Performance
Making Media Matter
Rosie Kitson
Head of strategy
Mindshare
Making Media Matter
Jane Ostler
Global head of media effectiveness
Kantar
Overall contribution
Asad Dhunna
Founder
The Unmistakables
Overall contribution
Ali Gee
Deputy chief executive
FleishmanHillard Fishburn
Overall contribution
Tim Noblett
Head of data
TBWA\London
Overall contribution
Carole Humphrey
Managing director
GCRS
Overall contribution
Sarah Conway
Rising to the Top
Sara McCorquodale
Founder and chief executive
Corq
Rising to the Top
Saffana Monajed
Planner
Omnicom Media Group multicultural division
Rising to the Top
Jennifer Quigley-Jones
Chief executive and founder
Digital Voices
Rising to the Top
Sophie Deen
Chief executive
Bright Little Labs
Rising to the Top
Danni Washington
Science communicator and ocean advocate
Big Blue Enterprises
Rising to the Top
Abigail Stephenson
Creative
BBC Creative
Rising to the Top
Hannah Blair
Transforming Technology
Vicky Smalley
Chief technology officer
FundamentalVR
Transforming Technology
Melissa Snover
Chief executive and founder
Nourished
Transforming Technology
Lai-Ping Lai
Chief product officer
Tails.com
Transforming Technology
Rowena Humby
Chief product officer
Starcount Insights
Transforming Technology
Kath Ludlow
Managing director, Four Engage
Four Communications Group
Transforming Technology
Carole Humphrey
Managing director
GCRS