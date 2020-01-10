Campaign UK Female Frontier Awards 2020: winners revealed

Forty-six women will be honoured at Campaign’s inaugural UK Female Frontier Awards.

Karen Blackett, UK country manager at WPP, Lindsay Turner, chief executive of Spark Foundry, and Havas London's new chief creative officer, Vicki Maguire, are among those to be awarded for groundbreaking achievements in the marketing, advertising, media and tech industries.

Campaign launched a special category, Championing Overall Contribution to Inclusivity, that was open to both women and men. Two men will be honoured in this category, taking the total number of winners to 48.

The winners will be celebrated at a ceremony taking place on 27 February. On the night, one outstanding leading honouree will be announced for each of the eight categories.

One judge commented on a winning entry: "Wow. I don't think I have the words to do this entry justice."

"We need more BAME leaders to aspire to. She is definitely a force to be reckoned with," another judge said.

The Campaign UK Female Frontier Awards is sponsored by Mail Metro.

The winners

Category Name Job title Company Brave Brands Jenny King Senior brand manager Pernod Ricard UK Brave Brands Kerry Chilvers Brands director Direct Line Group Brave Brands Meghan Farren Chief marketing officer KFC UK and Ireland Brave Brands

Camilla Marcus-Dew

Head of sustainable growth, Clarity & Co

Clarity & Co

Brave Brands Tania Boler Chief executive Elvie

Brave Brands Martina Poulopati; Tanja Grubner Global brand communications; global brand, innovation and sustainability Essity

Championing Change Stephanie Drakes Managing partner, business and relationships Social & Local

Championing Change Ali Gee Deputy chief executive FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Championing Change Tamara Gillan Founder and chief executive Cherry London

Championing Change Laura Jordan Bambach Chief creative officer and co-founder Mr President

Championing Change Dr Rebecca Swift Global head of creative insights Getty Images

Championing Change Karen Blackett UK country manager WPP

Championing Change Lindsay Turner Chief executive Spark Foundry

Conquering Creativity Vicki Maguire Chief creative officer Grey London

Conquering Creativity Kimberley Rowell Commissioning editor The Telegraph

Conquering Creativity Landy Slattery Creative Director, All 4 Channel 4

Conquering Creativity Loren Cook; Bronwyn Sweeney Creative leads MullenLowe Group UK

Conquering Creativity Nadja Lossgott Executive creative director Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Conquering Creativity Tamara Cross Executive director, head of creativity and innovation Manning Gottlieb OMD

Leading the Charge Katy Leeson Managing director Social Chain

Leading the Charge Sarah Broadbent Producer and HR director Orillo Films

Leading the Charge Caroline Paris Creative director Brave

Leading the Charge Lindsay Pattison Chief client officer WPP

Leading the Charge Natalie Bell Managing director Manning Gottlieb OMD

Leading the Charge Sara Tate Chief executive TBWA\London

Making Media Matter Sally Weavers, Jen Smith Co-founders Craft Media London

Making Media Matter Libby Robinson EMEA Managing Director M&C Saatchi Performance

Making Media Matter Rosie Kitson Head of strategy Mindshare

Making Media Matter Jane Ostler Global head of media effectiveness Kantar

Overall contribution Asad Dhunna Founder The Unmistakables

Overall contribution Ali Gee Deputy chief executive FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Overall contribution Tim Noblett Head of data TBWA\London

Overall contribution Carole Humphrey Managing director GCRS

Overall contribution Sarah Conway Precision planner Wavemaker

Rising to the Top Sara McCorquodale Founder and chief executive Corq

Rising to the Top Saffana Monajed Planner Omnicom Media Group multicultural division

Rising to the Top Jennifer Quigley-Jones Chief executive and founder Digital Voices

Rising to the Top Sophie Deen Chief executive Bright Little Labs

Rising to the Top Danni Washington Science communicator and ocean advocate Big Blue Enterprises

Rising to the Top Abigail Stephenson Creative BBC Creative

Rising to the Top Hannah Blair Co-founder Vrcalm

Transforming Technology Vicky Smalley Chief technology officer FundamentalVR

Transforming Technology Melissa Snover Chief executive and founder Nourished

Transforming Technology Lai-Ping Lai Chief product officer Tails.com

Transforming Technology Rowena Humby Chief product officer Starcount Insights

Transforming Technology Kath Ludlow Managing director, Four Engage Four Communications Group