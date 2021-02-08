Brittaney Kiefer
Campaign UK Female Frontier Awards 2021: honourees revealed

The awards put the spotlight on women who have made groundbreaking achievements in the marketing, advertising, media and tech industries.

Female Frontiers: virtual ceremony will take place on 25 February

Fifty-three women will be honoured at Campaign’s second annual UK Female Frontier Awards.

Natalie Bell (chief executive of Manning Gottlieb OMD), Pip Hulbert (UK chief executive of Wunderman Thompson), Tanja Grubner (femcare global marketing and communications director, Essity), Ally Owen (founder of Brixton Finishing School) and Sara Pouri (creative director at AnalogFolk) are among those to be awarded for groundbreaking achievements in the marketing, advertising, media and tech industries.

The honourees will be celebrated at a virtual ceremony taking place on 25 February.

An elite panel of judges, chaired by Saatchi & Saatchi London managing director Sarah Jenkins, selected the honourees across eight categories.

The Campaign UK Female Frontier Awards is sponsored by Mail Metro. To find out more information, visit the awards' dedicated website or email events manager Stephanie Griffiths at stephanie.griffiths@haymarket.com.

