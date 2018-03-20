Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Underground to examine unconscious bias

Campaign's next fresh thinking Campaign Underground event will help marketers and agencies guard against their buried prejudices tainting their advertising.

Campaign Underground: looking at brands' unconscious bias
Campaign Underground: looking at brands' unconscious bias

Book your tickets here

"The Unconscious Bias of Brands" will take place at 2pm to 6.30pm on 18 April at Fabric, close to Farringdon station in London.

This instalment of Campaign Underground is planned by Campaign in association with R/GA.

It will look at issues such as who suffers from bias, the lack of diversity in adland, and ask why so many brands are getting it wrong.

Speakers include neuroscientist Moran Cerf, Media Trust head of innovation and diversity Naomi Sesay, and Direct Line marketing director Mark Evans. 

The event will be chaired by Mark Earls (aka the HERDmeister), a marketing consultant and writer.

Book your tickets here

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

March 20, 2018

A marketer's guide to the GDPR

MEDIA
"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

Promoted

March 19, 2018

"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

MEDIA
Welcome to the era of data native businesses

Promoted

March 16, 2018

Welcome to the era of data native businesses

MEDIA
GDPR: best creative idea ever?

Promoted

March 16, 2018

GDPR: best creative idea ever?