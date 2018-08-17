Campaign Underground to look at what makes marketing memorable

Nascimento will provide an insight into how Birds Eye balanced modernisation and memory in regenerating its Captain Birds Eye character (pictured, above) last year.

The event, held in association with human experience design studio Green Room, is called "Focal recall: The art and science of mastering memories" and will look into why branding and campaigns are memorable.

The audience will hear from Neuro-Insight chief executive Heather Andrew on how brands can leverage the key drivers of memory response and Green Room chief creative officer Mike Roberts on how evoking people’s memories through sensory engagement can increase both dwell-time and propensity to buy.

The event will take place at FEST Camden between 2pm and 6.30pm on 19 September and will be chaired by Herd consultancy’s Mark Earls. Tickets start at £215 for Campaign members.

Also on the speaker list are consumer psychologist Dr Cathrine Jansson-Boyd and University of Cambridge psychology lecturer Dr Amy Mills.