Campaign unveils Advertising Intelligence global agency business performance tool

AI is Campaign's first global product.

Campaign has launched a global intelligence tool, Campaign Advertising Intelligence, that monitors the business performance of the world’s top advertising and media agencies.

The tool represents a significant development for Campaign, marking the brand's commitment to providing data-led analysis of more than 1,000 agencies around the world and is Campaign's first truly global product.

Through tracking individual media and creative agency account wins and losses, global and local award wins, and agency market share by sector, Campaign AI provides users with a highly powerful, time-efficient tool with which to monitor their own performance as well as that of their competitors, and conduct research for pitches.

Notably, Campaign AI's data set also allows users to track these metrics for more than 2,000 of the world's biggest-spending brands and provides agencies with a wealth of data on brands' adspend habits.

Drawing on the expertise of Campaign's editorial teams in the UK, US and Asia-Pacific, Campaign AI combines this wealth of global data with editorial insight into agencies' performances.

Gideon Spanier, Campaign’s UK editor-in-chief, said: "Advertising Intelligence is a unique tracker that brings together a huge amount of business-critical information and editorial insight about agency performance, account moves and different industry verticals.

"At a time when advertising and marketing are in flux, with many new entrants challenging existing players and the rush to digital accelerating, Campaign AI is an important, new benchmark for tracking progress and success."

Click here to view a sample report generated by data from Campaign AI.

Campaign AI is available on corporate licence. For more details, please contact group commercial director of paid content Neil.Johnston@haymarket.com

Campaign AI uses data from global marketing consultancy R3.

