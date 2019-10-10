Staff
Campaign unveils free event to champion BAME diversity in adland

WPP's Karen Blackett will open conference.

Changing Faces: takes place on 31 October
Changing Faces: takes place on 31 October

Campaign is to hold a free afternoon summit for adland professionals focused on issues around diversity.

The event, Changing Faces, will discuss the steps that need to be taken to increase the number of black, Asian and minority-ethnic people in the industry. It will also give a platform to the talent out there already creating brilliant work. 

By weaving through the past, present and future of BAME representation in the ad industry and the work it produces, Changing Faces will arm attendees with the inspiration and ideas to move the needle on this vitally important issue.

Karen Blackett, UK country manager of WPP, who was appointed by the government as its race equality business champion last year, will open the event with a keynote speech. 

Changing Faces will be held on Thursday 31 October at Ogilvy’s office in Sea Containers from 2:30pm to 5pm.

Gemma Charles, deputy editor of Campaign, said: "All the evidence shows that diverse workforces make organisations future-fit and successful, ready to face the challenges of these uncertain times that we live in. 

"We want this event to go beyond a talking shop and produce actionable insights that can be used to create change. I’m also hoping for a high level of audience participation, with lots of thought-provoking contributions from the floor."

Click here to attend. A full line-up of speakers will be announced in the coming days.

