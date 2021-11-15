Campaign unveils Pick of the Ads video series

Campaign has introduced a video series bringing together the best of the recent ads.

Called Pick of the Ads, the series will give the Campaign view on recent ads and – at the end – unveil its pick of the selection.

For the first episode, the Campaign team has chosen ads from Barclaycard (Droga5 London), Burberry, Dunelm (Creature London), Ikea (Mother London) and Wagamama (Uncommon Creative Studio).

In the full version of the showcase, Campaign subscribers can find out the editorial team's overall favourite – the best of Campaign's Pick of the Ads.

Imogen Watson, work and inspiration editor of Campaign, has hosted the debut episode.

The ads in episode one

Title: "Open spaces"

Client: Burberry

VP, creative: Rachel Crowther

Senior art director: Al Watts

Director: Megaforce

Production company: Riff Raff Films

Title: "Dun your way"

Client: Dunelm

Agency: Creature London

Creatives: Meg Egan and John Osborne

Director: Stephen Pipe

Production company: Tantrum

Title: "Vegamama"

Client: Wagamama

Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio

Director: Vedran Rupic

Production company: Riff Raff Films

Title: "Every home should be a haven"

Client: Ikea

Agency: Mother

Director: Tom Noakes

Production company: Pretty Bird

Title: "There's more to Barclaycard"

Client: Barclaycard

Agency: Droga5 London

Director: Andreas Nisson

Production company: Biscuit Filmworks