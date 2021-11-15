Campaign unveils Pick of the Ads video series

Campaign has introduced a video series bringing together the best of the recent ads.
Called Pick of the Ads, the series will give the Campaign view on recent ads and – at the end – unveil its pick of the selection.
For the first episode, the Campaign team has chosen ads from Barclaycard (Droga5 London), Burberry, Dunelm (Creature London), Ikea (Mother London) and Wagamama (Uncommon Creative Studio).
In the full version of the showcase, Campaign subscribers can find out the editorial team's overall favourite – the best of Campaign's Pick of the Ads.
Imogen Watson, work and inspiration editor of Campaign, has hosted the debut episode.
The ads in episode one
Title: "Open spaces"
Client: Burberry
VP, creative: Rachel Crowther
Senior art director: Al Watts
Director: Megaforce
Production company: Riff Raff Films
Title: "Dun your way"
Client: Dunelm
Agency: Creature London
Creatives: Meg Egan and John Osborne
Director: Stephen Pipe
Production company: Tantrum
Title: "Vegamama"
Client: Wagamama
Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio
Director: Vedran Rupic
Production company: Riff Raff Films
Title: "Every home should be a haven"
Client: Ikea
Agency: Mother
Director: Tom Noakes
Production company: Pretty Bird
Title: "There's more to Barclaycard"
Client: Barclaycard
Agency: Droga5 London
Director: Andreas Nisson
Production company: Biscuit Filmworks