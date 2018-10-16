My campaign: Vicki Maguire on the inappropriate attire that taught her a life-long lesson
A view from Vicki Maguire

My campaign: Vicki Maguire on the inappropriate attire that taught her a life-long lesson

'Fashionistas not required' was the message given to Vicki Maguire before her very first campaign meeting with a client. It taught her a valuable lesson about being yourself.

Vicki Maguire
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

"You wear heels to a client meeting, and you can’t go wearing that… Here’s 30 quid, get some shoes, tights and a cheap dress. Something sensible. And keep the receipt."

My first job in advertising. And I was going to sell my first big campaign to a client. They’d asked to meet the team. But it turns out I didn’t look right.

I hadn’t been to ad college; I’d come from a fashion background. I’d worked for Paul Smith, Westwood, Ted Baker and more, and although they’d had problems with the quality of my output ("Vicki, you can’t draw"), they’d never had a problem with the way I’d presented myself.

That day, I was wearing a black Viv jacket with a sweetheart collar, white shirt, black trousers, loafers. Nice ones – Patrick Cox, I think. I didn’t know the rules. Did they have classes on "presenting to clients"?

Here’s 30 quid, get some shoes, tights and a cheap dress. Something sensible. And keep the receipt

So off I went to Dorothy Perkins. Sure enough, I went to my first client meeting wearing sensible shoes, tan tights and a shift dress. Bemused, uncomfortable and humiliated. I presented my first ever campaign dressed as Susan fucking Boyle.

I may have missed that class at ad school but that day I learned a huge fucking lesson: you get the best out of people if you allow them to be themselves.

Oh, and I had to return the clothes and get the money back the next day. Not the tights – they let me keep those.

Vicki Maguire was a junior creative at Butterfield Day Devito Hockney. She is chief creative officer at Grey London.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?