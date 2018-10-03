Which campaign will take home Game Changer of the Year?

Ford Go Faster by Imagination

Ford developed a Hollywood movie trailer, ‘Go Faster’, featuring a story similar to Ocean’s Eleven, where the target audience took acting and stunt lessons and starred as the getaway driver.

The Coffee Line by JWT Live

Commuters in London powered their own commute, with waste coffee being used to fuel London buses. This reduced CO2 emissions and captured an energy source that otherwise would have gone to waste



Desperados 'SkyFest' by We Are Pi and Jack Morton Worldwide

Seven hot air balloons took to the sky with DJs to create an epic party. Desperados literally took its marketing to another level.

Samsung A Moon for all Mankind by Iris Culture

Samsung and NASA joined forces to open the Moon to all as the 50th anniversary of the Lunar Landing approached, with 27,000 people reached at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

'Converse One Star Hotel' by XYZ and Hotel



The brand took over an east London residence and filled six rooms with a different interactive element, such as a game of mahjong, live screen printing and backgammon matches.

