Which campaign will win Global Brand Activation?

Hostelworld #MeetTheWorld by Lively

Lively worked with Hostelworld to create the first-ever 'live-in' sand hostel, made from twenty-four tons of sand. Located on Australia's Gold Coast, the hostel featured masterclasses, workshops and live music.

Chevrolet Goalkeepers by Jack Morton Worldwide & Commonwealth

The campaign demonstrated the possibilities sports can provide to girls worldwide. Eleven girls came from China, South Korea, Brazil and the USA to Manchester to gain skills, guidance and inspiration.

Taste & Diageo by IMG Culinary

Global drinks brand Diageo partnered with IMG to run global activations through the Taste portfolio to develop cocktail culture and raise awareness of its Reserve portfolio.