Staff
Added 10 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign wins BSME business magazine cover of the year

Publication given accolade at magazine editors' awards.

BSME Awards: Scott (centre)
BSME Awards: Scott (centre)

Campaign won B2B Cover of the Year for its issue featuring Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie, designed by art director Tim Scott, at the prestigious British Society of Magazine Editors Awards.

All of the guests at the BSME Awards dinner voted to decide the winning cover, which was the November 2018 edition of Campaign.

Scott was also highly commended for B2B Art Director of the Year.

It follows Scott's win for Art Director of the Year earlier this year at the PPA Awards for his work on redesigning Campaign for its 50th anniversary.

Campaign journalists were shortlisted for two other BSMEs.

Claire Beale, global editor-in-chief, was shortlisted for Editor of the Year in the Business & Finance category and Gideon Spanier, global head of media, was nominated for B2B Columnist of the Year.

Others from Haymarket, publisher of Campaign, nominated at the BSMEs were Claire Warren of Work for Editor of the Year, Branded Content, and Jamie Carpenter of ENDS Report for Editor of the Year, Trade & Professional.

Melissa Denes, editor of The Guardian’s Weekend supplement, won the top award, Editors' Editor of the Year.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Social-media marketing update: it's complicated

Social-media marketing update: it's complicated

Promoted

Added 17 hours ago
Campaign announces Publishing Summit headline partner

Campaign announces Publishing Summit headline partner

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago
How Twitter helped bring a cult game back to life

How Twitter helped bring a cult game back to life

Promoted

Added 47 hours ago
Celebrating a decade of daring creativity

Celebrating a decade of daring creativity

Promoted

November 14, 2019