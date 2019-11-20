Campaign wins BSME business magazine cover of the year

Campaign won B2B Cover of the Year for its issue featuring Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie, designed by art director Tim Scott, at the prestigious British Society of Magazine Editors Awards.

All of the guests at the BSME Awards dinner voted to decide the winning cover, which was the November 2018 edition of Campaign.

Scott was also highly commended for B2B Art Director of the Year.

It follows Scott's win for Art Director of the Year earlier this year at the PPA Awards for his work on redesigning Campaign for its 50th anniversary.

Campaign journalists were shortlisted for two other BSMEs.

Claire Beale, global editor-in-chief, was shortlisted for Editor of the Year in the Business & Finance category and Gideon Spanier, global head of media, was nominated for B2B Columnist of the Year.

Others from Haymarket, publisher of Campaign, nominated at the BSMEs were Claire Warren of Work for Editor of the Year, Branded Content, and Jamie Carpenter of ENDS Report for Editor of the Year, Trade & Professional.

Melissa Denes, editor of The Guardian’s Weekend supplement, won the top award, Editors' Editor of the Year.