Campaign50: Showcase of the first advertisers to grace Campaign (part 2)

One of the magazine’s first advertisers, Astral Marketing, proudly showed the range of services it had on offer – and it looks very similar to what many of the most forward-looking agency groups offer today (SEO and social listening notwithstanding).

Elsewhere, names that are still familiar to us, such as the Financial Times and Investors Chronicle, sought to attract the attention of Campaign’s readership of senior businessmen, while Pearl & Dean extolled the virtues of its "multimedia impact".

But it wasn’t all work, work, work – Monsieur Coudroy offered readers a "quiet, courteous service" at The Westbury Hotel. What a nice idea.