Omar Oakes
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaigners create Twitter 'fact avalanche' to combat climate untruths

A volley of facts is awaiting Donald Trump the next time he spreads false information about climate change.

Trump: one of the figures monitored by new tool
Trump: one of the figures monitored by new tool

Environmental campaigners are taking an aggressive approach to fighting Twitter misinformation by bombarding climate change deniers with a "fact avalanche". 

Protect Our Winters Canada has launched an online tool, created by Sid Lee Montreal, that alerts people when an untruthful tweet about climate change has been posted on Twitter.

The Fact Avalanche tool then invites participants to respond using proven scientific facts from universities in an attempt to automatically bury false information.

To monitor content, Sid Lee uses a social media team who follow the Twitter accounts of the most influential climate deniers and political figures. Those being monitored include US president Donald Trump, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin and Ben Pile, a British writer for online magazine Spiked who blogs about "climate resistance".

The first "avalanche alert" was sent last night in response to a tweet by Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, a populist movement formed last year after Bernier split from the Conservative Party. 

The work was inspired by research from the University of Oxford that revealed only 3% of the content regarding climate change on Twitter is from an expert scientific source. Another study from the University of California showed how climate change deniers get 49% more visibility in the media and online compared with scientists.

Kristian Manchester, executive creative director and partner at Sid Lee Montreal, said: "Climate deniers and fossil fuel lobbies use Twitter to spread scepticism and misinformation, so we thought it would be a great idea to flip things around and use the same tool for good."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How can we rebuild trust in the media?

How can we rebuild trust in the media?

Promoted

September 18, 2019
How tech is bringing brand experiences to life

How tech is bringing brand experiences to life

Promoted

September 16, 2019
Digital cities for digital citizens

Digital cities for digital citizens

Promoted

September 11, 2019
How to make your ads clear

How to make your ads clear

Promoted

September 11, 2019