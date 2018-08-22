Staff
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign's Best Places to Work 2019: Only a month left to enter

Brands, agencies and media companies have only a month to enter Campaign's second annual Best Places to Work survey.

Campaign's Best Places to Work 2019: Only a month left to enter

Best Places to Work is an awards programme run by independent research company the Best Companies Group, to identify and recognise the best employers in media, marketing and advertising and provide organisations with valuable employee feedback.

Agencies, ad-tech firms, media companies and marketing divisions within brands are all eligible to enter. To qualify, they must have a minimum of 15 full-time or part-time employees working in the UK and must have been in business for a minimum of 12 months.

This year’s entry process features a newly shortened questionnaire and a revised employee engagement survey.

The deadline for entries is 5 October. Click here for more information on how to enter.

Last year’s survey - Campaign Best Places to Work 2018 - recognised 50 "winning" companies.

The large companies list was topped by ad agency Proximity London; media company Talon Outdoor was named the best medium-sized company and media agency December 19 ranked highest among the small firms.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Epic and funny are back! Chaka Sobhani on the latest Thinkboxes shortlist

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago

Epic and funny are back! Chaka Sobhani on the latest Thinkboxes shortlist

MEDIA
Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay

Promoted

August 22, 2018

Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay

BRANDS
Watch: Brands on embracing difference

Promoted

August 21, 2018

Watch: Brands on embracing difference

AGENCY
Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

Promoted

August 21, 2018

Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio