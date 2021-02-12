Campaign’s Gideon Spanier wins Business Editor of the Year at BSME Awards

Campaign’s UK editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier was named Editor of the Year – Business & Finance at the British Society of Magazine Editors Awards last night.

Spanier won the award after his first year in the role. He was promoted to UK editor-in-chief of Campaign in March 2020.

Within days of his promotion, Campaign’s staff began working remotely and the UK went into lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But since then, Spanier has led the team in continuing to produce the magazine each month and expand its online coverage during a time of great upheaval for the publication and the industry.

He has overseen landmark editions such as the School Reports and Annual; helped launch new virtual awards and events such as Campaign Connect; led a team that has broken news stories such as the appointment of Wendy Clark as Dentsu Aegis Network’s global CEO and Nick Emery’s ousting from Mindshare; and written features such as a profile of M&C Saatchi’s co-founders on the agency’s anniversary.

Spanier said: "I am absolutely delighted that Campaign has won this recognition after a very demanding year.

"This award is a tribute to the talent, dedication and resilience of the Campaign team, who have kept delivering for our audience while working remotely.

"I want to thank everyone who supports Campaign and our journalism. We will keep championing advertising and holding the industry to account."

Spanier joined Campaign in 2015 and previously worked at the London Evening Standard, The Times and CNN.

The BSME judges said: “Gideon Spanier was unanimously voted the winner and for good reason. Assuming the editorship days before lockdown, he rapidly deployed change at scale to Campaign’s content, regular franchises, tone and voice with masterful impact. Proof that professional trade titles can be brilliant, must-read magazines.”