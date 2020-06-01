Campaign's Global Agency of the Year winners revealed

Wieden & Kennedy US has been named Campaign’s inaugural Global Creative Agency of the Year.

The shop beat stiff competition from Adam & Eve/DDB (UK), Ogilvy Taiwan, Ogilvy Thailand, TBWA\Hakuhoho and TBWA\Hong Kong to receive the accolade, which was chosen by a panel of marketers.

McCann Worldgroup in the US was awarded Global Creative Network of the Year, seeing off McCann Worldgroup Europe and Ogilvy Asia. In the Global Digital Innovation Agency of the Year category, the UK’s AnalogFolk triumphed against a shortlist comprising Accenture Interactive (Japan), Huge (US), Mindshare (Indonesia), Mindshare (Vietnam) and Reprise (Hong Kong).

The US scooped its third top prize with Mother US named Global Independent Agency of the Year, having beaten Appsynth (Thailand), CJ Worx and Spore Bangkok, Sunny Side Up (Japan), Tomorrow (Greater China) and Uncommon Creative Studio (UK).

Manning Gottlieb OMD in the UK was given the title of Global Media Agency of the Year, having pipped Essence US, MediaCom Hong Kong, Mindshare Hong Kong, Mindshare Indonesia and Zenith Taiwan to the post.

Claire Beale, global editor-in-chief at Campaign, said: "There are plenty of awards that acknowledge creative excellence, or reward effectiveness, or celebrate talent. Campaign’s new Global Agency of the Year awards recognise all of those qualities and also consider a range of additional measures, such as new-business performance, thought leadership, innovation, culture and values.

"Here we are celebrating the very best all-round performers on the globe – these are the agencies setting the highest standards and we congratulate them all."