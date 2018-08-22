Campaigns for Good Awards 2018: Winners revealed

We would like to thank the esteemed panel of industry professionals who judged the awards (see box).

Below is the full list of winners – click through to read more about the winners and find out the finalists and highly commended in each category:

Agency of the Year: FCB Inferno

Campaign of the Year: Small Talk Saves Lives by Pegasus for Network Rail, Samaritans, British Transport Police & Rail Delivery Group





Brand Led

Best Public Awareness Campaign: Project Literacy: A Little Chicken Named Pong Pong by FCB Inferno & Weber Shandwick for Pearson



Best Progressive Cause Campaign: #bloodnormal by Ketchum with AMV BBDO for Bodyform/Libresse



Best Environmental Cause Campaign: British Science Week 2018 by Four Communications for the British Science Association

Public Sector

Best Public Awareness Campaign: Live from Inside the Human Body by MediaCom for Cancer Research UK



Best Progressive Cause Campaign: Share the Joy: Shared Parental Leave Communication Campaign by the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Government Equality Office



Best Funding and Advocacy Campaign, Local: #LookUpSeattle by The Thomas Collective for Seattle's Union Gospel Mission

Charity or NGO

Best Public Awareness Campaign: Trust Your Touch by Fold7 for CoppaFeel!



Best Progressive Cause Campaign: Break Bread Smash Stigma by Narrative, Bensimon Byrne & One Method for Casey House



Best Environmental Cause Campaign: Shrinking Habitat by Jungle Creations for the WWF



Best Funding and Advocacy Campaign, Global: Untapped by GOOD Agency for WaterAid

Best Funding and Advocacy Campaign, Local: There But Not There by Newsfeed PR for Remembered

Multi-organisation

Best Public Awareness Campaign: Small Talk Saves Lives by Pegasus for Network Rail, Samaritans, British Transport Police, & Rail Delivery Group

Best Environmental Cause Campaign: Square Mile Challenge by Barley Communications for Hubbub



Congratulations to all the winners!

